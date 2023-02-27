Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The 10th Annual Uptown Art Expo Celebration Of Art And Music Returns To Beautiful Cranes Roost Park, March 24-26

The FREE festival will feature 140 art and fine craft artists with displays of glass, jewelry, mosaics, paintings, photography, pottery, sculpture and more.

Feb. 27, 2023  

The 10th Annual Uptown Art Expo Celebration Of Art And Music Returns To Beautiful Cranes Roost Park, March 24-26

Cranes Roost Park at Uptown Altamonte will come alive with artisans showcasing their talents, color and music at the 10th Annual Uptown Art Expo March 24-26, 2023, presented by WOW! fiber Internet. The FREE festival will feature 140 art and fine craft artists with displays of glass, jewelry, mosaics, paintings, photography, pottery, sculpture and more all available for purchase.

Uptown Art Expo will also showcase Chalk Street Artists creating mesmerizing chalk masterpieces on the sidewalks of Cranes Roost Park as their canvas.

The following live musical performances will take the stage all weekend: Friday, March 24, 6:30pm: Kick-off concert with local rockers Rockit Fly, 8pm: Beyond Frontiers featuring Joey Belladonna, six-time Grammy nominated and singer for the heavy metal group Anthrax performing an evening of Journey's classic; Saturday, March 25, 6pm: Skin Deep, 8pm: Legendary Firefall performing their classic hits "You Are the Only Woman", "Just Remember I Love You", "Strange Way" and many more. (Concerts are VIP seating-only. Tickets are $20 in advance with guaranteed amphitheater admission . For ticket information, visit www.uptownartexpo.com.)

Guests will also enjoy the following free concerts: Sunday, March 26, 12:30pm: Acoustic music with Loria Trio, 3pm: Funk, jazz and soul of the Franchise Players with Andrew Luv.

Delicious international street cuisine and good old-fashioned festival foods, food trucks, craft beer from Sanford Brewing Company and wine will be available for purchase throughout the festival.

"This is a very exciting year to be celebrating our 10th anniversary Uptown Art Expo," says Organizer Jim Barton. "The event has evolved so much over the years, and it is now truly such a wonderful weekend filled with original art, classic music and fun-filled activities for the whole community that we are very proud of. We look forward to everyone coming out next month and enjoying all the Uptown Art Expo has to offer."

The Uptown Art Expo is presented by WOW! fiber Internet and made possible with sponsors Duke Energy and Sanford Brewing Company.

Experience the 10th Annual Uptown Art Expo March 24-26, 2023 at Cranes Roost Park at Altamonte Springs located at 274 Cranes Roost Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701. Admission is free and free parking is available in the Altamonte Mall parking lots. No coolers or pets are allowed. Rain or Shine. For more information, visit www.UptownArtExpo.com.



Megan Reinking to Perform at BROADWAY ON THE ROCKS Cabaret Series in March Photo
Megan Reinking to Perform at BROADWAY ON THE ROCKS Cabaret Series in March
After a sold-out debut performance with the Broadway Bradshaws, Hyatt Regency Orlando’s new Broadway on The Rocks cabaret series continues on Saturday March 4th with stage, film and TV’s Megan Reinking.
Tickets On Sale Now for CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE 20th Anniversary at the King Center Photo
Tickets On Sale Now for CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE 20th Anniversary at the King Center
This year marks the 20th year of Classic Albums Live at the King Center and individual show tickets to each of the upcoming six Classic Albums Live events planned for this summer are on sale now!
Dr. Phillips Center Welcomed 15,000 Middle Schoolers For 6th & Jazz Program Photo
Dr. Phillips Center Welcomed 15,000 Middle Schoolers For 6th & Jazz Program
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts education program, 6th & Jazz, returned to in-person performances in Walt Disney Theater this week. Fifteen thousand 6th graders from Orange County Public Schools attended the interactive jazz history and influences program and were introduced to the works of jazz legends such as Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and more.
Little Radical Theatrics Presents JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR At The Mandell Studio Theater At Photo
Little Radical Theatrics Presents JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR At The Mandell Studio Theater At Orlando Shakes
Little Radical Theatrics will present Jesus Christ Superstar directed and designed by Travis Eaton, musical direction by Nishaa Johnson, choreographed by Shawn Lowe, stage managed and assistant directed by Jonathan Barreto, produced by Fatima Viegas.

More Hot Stories For You


Titusville Playhouse Presents PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERTTitusville Playhouse Presents PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT
February 27, 2023

Shake your groove thing baby at PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT! The show opens Friday, March 3 and runs through Sunday, March 26!
The 10th Annual Uptown Art Expo Celebration Of Art And Music Returns To Beautiful Cranes Roost Park, March 24-26The 10th Annual Uptown Art Expo Celebration Of Art And Music Returns To Beautiful Cranes Roost Park, March 24-26
February 27, 2023

Cranes Roost Park at Uptown Altamonte will come alive with artisans showcasing their talents, color and music at the 10th Annual Uptown Art Expo March 24-26, 2023, presented by WOW! fiber Internet.  The FREE festival will feature 140 art and fine craft artists with displays of glass, jewelry, mosaics, paintings, photography, pottery, sculpture and more all available for purchase.  Uptown Art Expo will also showcase Chalk Street Artists creating mesmerizing chalk masterpieces on the sidewalks of Cranes Roost Park as their canvas.
Megan Reinking to Perform at BROADWAY ON THE ROCKS Cabaret Series in MarchMegan Reinking to Perform at BROADWAY ON THE ROCKS Cabaret Series in March
February 27, 2023

After a sold-out debut performance with the Broadway Bradshaws, Hyatt Regency Orlando’s new Broadway on The Rocks cabaret series continues on Saturday March 4th with stage, film and TV’s Megan Reinking.
Tickets On Sale Now for CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE 20th Anniversary at the King CenterTickets On Sale Now for CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE 20th Anniversary at the King Center
February 27, 2023

This year marks the 20th year of Classic Albums Live at the King Center and individual show tickets to each of the upcoming six Classic Albums Live events planned for this summer are on sale now!
Dr. Phillips Center Welcomed 15,000 Middle Schoolers For 6th & Jazz ProgramDr. Phillips Center Welcomed 15,000 Middle Schoolers For 6th & Jazz Program
February 24, 2023

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts education program, 6th & Jazz, returned to in-person performances in Walt Disney Theater this week. Fifteen thousand 6th graders from Orange County Public Schools attended the interactive jazz history and influences program and were introduced to the works of jazz legends such as Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and more.
share