The 10th Annual Uptown Art Expo Celebration Of Art And Music Returns To Beautiful Cranes Roost Park, March 24-26

Cranes Roost Park at Uptown Altamonte will come alive with artisans showcasing their talents, color and music at the 10th Annual Uptown Art Expo March 24-26, 2023, presented by WOW! fiber Internet. The FREE festival will feature 140 art and fine craft artists with displays of glass, jewelry, mosaics, paintings, photography, pottery, sculpture and more all available for purchase.

Uptown Art Expo will also showcase Chalk Street Artists creating mesmerizing chalk masterpieces on the sidewalks of Cranes Roost Park as their canvas.

The following live musical performances will take the stage all weekend: Friday, March 24, 6:30pm: Kick-off concert with local rockers Rockit Fly, 8pm: Beyond Frontiers featuring Joey Belladonna, six-time Grammy nominated and singer for the heavy metal group Anthrax performing an evening of Journey's classic; Saturday, March 25, 6pm: Skin Deep, 8pm: Legendary Firefall performing their classic hits "You Are the Only Woman", "Just Remember I Love You", "Strange Way" and many more. (Concerts are VIP seating-only. Tickets are $20 in advance with guaranteed amphitheater admission . For ticket information, visit www.uptownartexpo.com.)



Guests will also enjoy the following free concerts: Sunday, March 26, 12:30pm: Acoustic music with Loria Trio, 3pm: Funk, jazz and soul of the Franchise Players with Andrew Luv.

Delicious international street cuisine and good old-fashioned festival foods, food trucks, craft beer from Sanford Brewing Company and wine will be available for purchase throughout the festival.

"This is a very exciting year to be celebrating our 10th anniversary Uptown Art Expo," says Organizer Jim Barton. "The event has evolved so much over the years, and it is now truly such a wonderful weekend filled with original art, classic music and fun-filled activities for the whole community that we are very proud of. We look forward to everyone coming out next month and enjoying all the Uptown Art Expo has to offer."

The Uptown Art Expo is presented by WOW! fiber Internet and made possible with sponsors Duke Energy and Sanford Brewing Company.

Experience the 10th Annual Uptown Art Expo March 24-26, 2023 at Cranes Roost Park at Altamonte Springs located at 274 Cranes Roost Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701. Admission is free and free parking is available in the Altamonte Mall parking lots. No coolers or pets are allowed. Rain or Shine. For more information, visit www.UptownArtExpo.com.