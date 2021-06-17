THE BLUEST EYE to be Presented by Mad Cow Theatre

Celebrate the legacy of Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning author Toni Morrison's acclaimed novel The Bluest Eye. Brought to life as a tremendously moving theatrical event by Lydia R. Diamond (Stick Fly, Smart People,) The Bluest Eye tells the story of Pecola, a young Black girl who believes everything in her world would be made wonderful if only she had blue eyes.

Enthralling, gorgeously written, and incredibly emotional, The Bluest Eye asks powerful questions concerning racism, beauty, and identity with stunning grace and subtlety.

July 30 - August 8, 2021.

https://madcowtheatre.com/