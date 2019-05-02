Straight No Chaser Returns To King Center

Atlantic Records recording group Straight No Chaser has announced plans for another epic U.S. concert tour, "The Open Bar Tour." The tour will make a stop at the King Center on Nov. 13. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10 at noon.

If the phrase "male a cappella group" conjures up an image of students in blue blazers, ties, and khakis singing traditional college songs on ivied campuses... think again. Straight No Chaser is neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch. They have emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fanbase, numerous national TV appearances and proven success with CD releases. Straight No Chaser is the real deal, the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense... and with a sense of humor. On the road, Straight No Chaser has built a reputation as an unforgettable live act.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting kingcenter.com or by calling the King Center Ticket Office at 321.242.2219. Ticket office hours are Monday - Friday, Noon - 6pm & Sat, Noon - 4pm.





