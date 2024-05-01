Staci Morin: FILTERED CONVERSATIONS Will Premiere at Haines City Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Staci Morin will bring "Filtered Conversations" to the Haines City Theatre on August 3rd at 7:00 pm.

Staci Morin, a former Broadway hopeful, takes audiences on a poignant journey through her life's ups and downs, from navigating the bustling streets of NYC's theatre circuit to navigating the challenges of life with a new disability. With a perfect blend of humor and heartfelt emotion, Morin's story is sure to resonate with you. Featuring a diverse repertoire of music spanning from Broadway classics to contemporary pop and rock hits, "Filtered Conversations" promises to be a musical extravaganza like no other. Morin's powerful vocals and magnetic stage presence will leave you spellbound, while her deeply personal narrative will touch your heart.

The show's runtime is approximately 75 minutes with no intermission, ensuring an uninterrupted immersion into this captivating tale. Tickets for "Filtered Conversations" are priced at $20.00 and will be available for purchase at HainesCityTheatre.com

