Spotlight: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at Valencia College

​​​​​​​Was it Mr. Green in the Library with the Revolver? Miss Scarlet with the Candlestick in the Dining Room? Professor Plum with the Wrench in the Kitchen? These suggestions should sound familiar to any fan of the classic Hasbro board game, Clue, or of the 1985 cult classic comedy film of the same name. But June 4th – 9th in Orlando you might just be accusing Mrs. White of slaying the audience with hilarious comedy in the Walt Disney Theatre (at the Dr. Phillips Center) as CLUE, a new production based on the classic board game and film, takes the stage. Embodying the mysterious (and hilarious) perpetual widow, Mrs. White, will be Tari Kelly who sat down with me to share about her theatrical origins, her experience bringing this classic role to life (and adding her own interpretation to it), and what audiences can expect when they come to see CLUE in Orlando.