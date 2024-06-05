Spotlight: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at Valencia College

Merrily We Roll Along rolls into Valencia College

By: Jun. 05, 2024
Spotlight: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at Valencia College
Follow a trio of lifelong friends backward in time through three decades from 1976 to 1957, as their adult lives belie their youthful dreams, ambitions, and friendship. Stephen Sondheim's brilliant score will have hearts soaring and yearning, and of course "bursting in dreams!"

