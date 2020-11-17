Space Coast Symphony Orchestra Presents DIVA! OPERA'S GREATEST HITS

The performance takes place on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 7:00pm.

Back by popular demand, Amy Cofield and Mary Anne Kruger return to perform some of operas greatest arias. But this time... accompanied by your Space Coast Symphony. Cofield and Kruger have both enjoyed international careers as opera singers. While Mary spent most of her career in Europe singing well over forty glorious roles such as Madama Butterfly and Salome, Amy has performed all over the world, primarily in the U.S., Europe and Asia, often being sought for her Violetta. They come together now to bring you a glorious night of grand opera featuring the works of Puccini, Verdi, Bellini, Strauss, Gounod and other master composers of the form. Enjoy this program of exquisite beauty, from the mesmerizing bel canto of Norma to the heart-breaking drama of Tosca.

The performance takes place on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 7:00pm. Book tickets at https://spacecoastsymphony.org/event/diva-operas-greatest-hits-2/.

Programme:

OFFENBACH "Belle nuit" from Les Contes d'Hoffman

GOUNOD "Ah, je ris" from Faust

CHARPENTIER "Depuis le jour" from Louise

MOZART "Deh vieni non tardar" from Le Nozze di Figaro

VERDI "Sul fil d'un soffio etesio" from Falstaff

VERDI "Ave Maria" from Otello

PUCCINI "Chi il bel sogno" from La Rondine

DELIBES "Flower Duet" from Lakme

VERDI "E strano... Ah forse lui...Sempre libera" from La Traviata

VERDI "Tu che le vanita" from Don Carlo

PUCCINI "Vissi d'arte" from Tosca

PUCCINI "Un bel di" from Madama Butterfly

STRAUSS "Ist ein Traum" from Der Rosenkavalier

