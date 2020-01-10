Sally Field and Bill Pullman Stars in ALL MY SONS in At Gables Cinema

Academy Award-winner Sally Field (Steel Magnolias, Brothers & Sisters) and Bill Pullman (The Sinner, Independence Day) star in Arthur Miller's blistering drama All My Sons, captured live from The Old Vic in London.

America, 1947. Despite hard choices and even harder knocks, Joe and Kate Keller are a success story. They have built a home, raised two sons and established a thriving business. But nothing lasts forever and their contented lives, already shadowed by the loss of their eldest boy to war, are about to shatter. With the return of a figure from the past, long buried truths are forced to the surface and the price of their American dream is laid bare.

Jeremy Herrin (NT Live: This House, People, Places & Things) directs a cast
that also includes Jenna Coleman (Victoria), and Colin Morgan (Merlin).

Click Here for tickets and information.




