SPOOKY & GAY Premieres At Orlando Fringe Theatre Festival 2022

BC Theatricals performs newest production Spooky & Gay at the Orlando Fringe Theatre Festival in May 2022.

Spooky & Gay is a queer horror storytelling cabaret, featuring original stories, scary songs and pointed satire by Orlando-based award-winning solo theatremaker Bruce Ryan Costella (he/they). Since 2019, Costella has utilized the Spooky & Gay format to explore the dark corners of queer imagination.

Costella has performed as a solo theatremaker since 2018 and will be touring with Spooky & Gay across the North American fringe circuit later this summer.

VENUE: SAVOY Orlando - 1913 N Orange Ave. Orlando, FL 32804

PERFORMANCES:

Friday 5/20 9:20 pm

Saturday 5/21 4:00 pm

Sunday 5/22 7:40 pm

Tuesday 5/24 9:20 pm

Thursday 5/26 8:20 pm

Friday 5/27 9:30 pm

Sunday 5/29 5:40 pm

TICKETS: Here / bit.ly/SpookyMay, GA available 4/19

BC Theatricals

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Bruce at (407) 739-2667 or info@bctheatricals.com