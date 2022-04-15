SPOOKY & GAY Premieres At Orlando Fringe Theatre Festival 2022
Performances run May 20-29, 2022.
BC Theatricals performs newest production Spooky & Gay at the Orlando Fringe Theatre Festival in May 2022.
Spooky & Gay is a queer horror storytelling cabaret, featuring original stories, scary songs and pointed satire by Orlando-based award-winning solo theatremaker Bruce Ryan Costella (he/they). Since 2019, Costella has utilized the Spooky & Gay format to explore the dark corners of queer imagination.
Costella has performed as a solo theatremaker since 2018 and will be touring with Spooky & Gay across the North American fringe circuit later this summer.
VENUE: SAVOY Orlando - 1913 N Orange Ave. Orlando, FL 32804
PERFORMANCES:
Friday 5/20 9:20 pm
Saturday 5/21 4:00 pm
Sunday 5/22 7:40 pm
Tuesday 5/24 9:20 pm
Thursday 5/26 8:20 pm
Friday 5/27 9:30 pm
Sunday 5/29 5:40 pm
TICKETS: Here / bit.ly/SpookyMay, GA available 4/19
BC Theatricals
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Bruce at (407) 739-2667 or info@bctheatricals.com