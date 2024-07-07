SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS Will Make its Central Florida Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Central Florida premiere of the critically acclaimed play Small Mouth Sounds by Drama Desk Award winner Bess Wohl will be presented between July 19 and July 27 at a new "pop up" theater space in Orlando's Fashion Square Mall.

This production is being presented under the auspices of The Actors' Equity Association Members Projects Code.

From the original Ars Nova production's marketing materials: "In the overwhelming quiet of the woods, six runaways from city life embark on a silent retreat. As these strangers confront internal demons both profound and absurd, their vows of silence collide with the achingly human need to connect. Filled with awkward humor, this strange and compassionate new play asks how we address life's biggest questions when words fail us."

Small Mouth Sounds, directed Off- Broadway by Rachel Chavkin (Broadway's Hadestown) for Ars Nova in 2015, enjoyed an extended commercial production at the Pershing Square Signature in 2016 and had a multi-city tour in 2017.

"Our production's mentor DJ Salisbury saw the play in New York and said it was one of those pieces of theatre that generates plenty of laughter but also surprising moments of poignancy. Playwright Bess Wohl describes the characters as 'all being in some kind of agony just like the rest of us.' Her 90-minute play is at once odd and big-hearted, awkward and dignified, quirky and sincerely profound. I couldn't be more thrilled that this group of local professional actors has banded together to bring it to Orlando audiences."

- Matt Horohoe, Director and Actor

Featured in the cast are local favorites Matt Horohoe* (Sunday in the Park With George), Mandi Jo John* (Next to Normal, Exec. Director of Black Theatre Girl Magic), Pedro Ka'awaloa (national tour of The King and I, Moonshine & Mistletoe), Alaina Rene Kizer (Milk, Who's Afraid of the West Cherry Orchard...), Jose Rivera (Little Shop of Horrors, The Lightning Thief), and Monica Tamborello (Dickens by Candlelight, Steel Magnolias, director of OST's Venus in Fur).

*Member of Actors Equity Association.

Performance dates/times: FRIDAY July 19 at 8PM, SATURDAY July 20th at 2PM and at 7:30 PM, SUNDAY July 21st at 3PM, WEDNESDAY July 24th at 7:30PM ("industry night"), THURSDAY July 25th at 7:30PM, FRIDAY July 26 at 7:30PM, SATURDAY July 27th at 5pm and at 8PM.

All Tickets: $32.00

THE POP UP THEATER in Fashion Square Mall, 3201 E Colonial Drive. The theater may be accessed via the mall entrance adjacent to Planet Fitness. Free covered parking.

The 90-minute play is performed without intermission.

Tickets may be purchased at https://www.newgentheatrical.org/

Production support has been provided by The James Ford Bell Foundation.

