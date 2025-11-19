Riverside Theatre To Present A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Riverside Theatre will present the musical comedy A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder from January 9 through February 1, 2026 on the Stark Stage.

Directed by Tony Award nominee Hunter Foster, the production will feature Jake Levy as Monty Navarro and Dan DeLuca portraying every member of the D’Ysquith family. The musical will bring its darkly comic story of inheritance and identity to Vero Beach audiences throughout the winter run.

The production will explore the Edwardian-era tale of Monty, a clerk who learns he is ninth in line for the D’Ysquith fortune and title, setting off a chain of misadventures as he attempts to navigate the path ahead of him. Also appearing in the cast will be Mary Kate Moore as Sibella Hallward, Lauren Medina as Phoebe D’Ysquith, and Tregoney Shepherd as Miss Shingle, with an ensemble drawn from national touring and regional credits. The musical features a score by Steven Lutvak with a book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, based on Roy Horniman’s 1907 novel.

The Broadway premiere opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre in 2013 following developmental productions at Hartford Stage and The Old Globe. The production went on to earn four Tony Awards including Best Musical, along with multiple nominations across the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League Awards. Riverside Theatre’s creative team for the 2026 staging will include Alison Soloman (choreographer), Jeffrey Campos (music director), Nate Bertone (scenic designer), Kurt Alger (costume and wig designer), Christina Watanabe (lighting designer), and Craig Beyrooti (sound designer), with stage management and casting support from the New York City–based Wojcik Casting Team.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets start at $50 and are available at RiversideTheatre.com or by calling 772-231-6990. Performances will take place Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., with select matinees on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 2 p.m. Preview performances will run January 9–11, and Opening Night will be held January 13 at 7:30 p.m.