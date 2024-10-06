Review: SNAPSHOTS at The Winter Park Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



There’s a particular thrill experiencing the familiar in an unfamiliar way - seeing a favorite dramatic actor in a comedic role, eating a “deconstructed” dish with all the familiar ingredients of a favorite entrée but delivered in a very different way, or watching a new film that revisits a classic story. For fans of musical theatre, and in particular, the songbook of award-winning composer and lyricist, Stephen Schwartz, the musical SNAPSHOTS revisits the familiar (and rare) and weaves Schwartz’ classic melodies into a new tapestry – delivering a narrative that resonates on a deep and human level and explores themes of love, regret, and the passage of time. In the skilled hands of The Winter Park Playhouse, this personal and poignant piece captivates, entertains, and touches the heart in a way that will move you deeply and then have you rushing home to hold tightly to those you love.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by David Stern, SNAPSHOTS is a unique offering in the world of theatre. Not quite a musical revue, as it has a storyline that drives the plot, and the songs are delivered in traditional musical format – incorporated into the action and used to illustrate an emotion or important moment in the lives of the characters. Some might call it a jukebox musical – but rather than taking the catalog of a pop star or famous singer and weaving a story around their songs, Stephen Schwartz himself has taken his own music - songs that were written for other musicals - and recast them into a new story – one of love, life, and longing in the lives of a couple over the course of a few decades. For fans of Schwartz’ writing, this combination is magical. Suddenly beloved songs from shows that hardly ever see the light of day today such as “Meadowlark” from THE BAKER’S WIFE, “Lion Tamer” from THE MAGIC SHOW, and “If We Never Meet Again” from RAGS gain new life, new purpose, and newfound appreciation – striking emotional chords and inspiring discoveries of new meanings behind these marvelous musical moments. The musical arrangements and orchestrations by Steve Orich are noteworthy in that they not only create new settings for familiar songs, but they also often feature new lyrics by Schwartz to fit the story, and are frequently woven together – with a chorus of one song leading to the verse of another – creating wholly new musical moments for the score.

SNAPSHOTS takes the audience through a collage of memories and moments in the lives of Sue (Melissa Whitworth) and Dan (CHARLIE STEVENS), a couple reflecting on their past (and their relationship) as they face an uncertain future. Told through flashbacks and recollections by the couple as they explore old photos and mementos in their attic (the “snapshots” of the title). We see the day Susie (Natalie Ruth Bishop the night I attended, normally played by Avianna Tato) first met Danny (Michael Drolet), the “New Kid in the Neighborhood” and teaches him all about being “Popular.” The two become best of friends and grow into young adults – Susan (Mahalia Gronigan) and Daniel (Pedro Ka’awaloa) who go separate ways but are soon reunited leading to the relationship that was building all along. This all culminates in the present day, where things between Dan and Sue have reached an emotional inflection point with potential life-changing consequences.

Director Roy Alan has crafted a production that balances humor and heartache, ensuring that each "snapshot" is both meaningful and engaging. The seamless transitions between scenes and songs keep the pace brisk; while allowing moments of reflection and introspection. With a single attic set (crafted masterfully by scenic designer Waylon Lemasters) and flashbacks and memories which move the story along it is critical for the direction to be fluid and clear – illustrating the past moments in the lives of our two characters. Mr. Alan does this expertly – using hidden (or unexpected) entrances to create the illusion that the memories captured in the “snapshots” appear onstage out of nowhere – transporting Sue and Dan (and the audience) to moments that they hadn’t considered for years. He also stages the biggest moments featuring the full cast in creative and innovative ways – capturing the feeling of communing with the shadows of your former selves.

Winter Park Playhouse’s SNAPSHOTS features six phenomenal performers who bring an authentic, grounded, and fluid quality to each of their characters. Each performer delivers Schwartz' iconic songs with a fresh perspective, making them feel both familiar and new. As Sue, Melissa Whitworth is burdened, stoic and broken – her pain and regret clearly expressed in her presence and in the way she delivers in song. As her husband, Dan, CHARLIE STEVENS is at first oblivious to the seriousness of the moment he finds himself in, but soon gets lost in the memories of the past and reconnects and rediscovers what was always right there. When Ms. Whitworth and Mr. Stevens’ voices are combined, such as in the heartbreaking “Fathers and Sons/Hardest Part of Love” duet, there is a yearning and deep connection that is palpable. As the youngest versions of Sue and Dan (and various other characters as well) Natalie Ruth Bishop and Michael Drolet convey the innocence of youth and the yearning of young love extremely well. They too have some magical musical moments together with both Mr. Drolet and Ms. Bishop showing off clear and passionate voices in each of their numbers. Finally, as Susan and Daniel (the young adult versions of the couple), Mahalia Gronigan and Pedro Ka’awaloa have their own powerful moments, especially in the scenes marking the arrival of their newborn son – with Ms. Gronigan delivering a beautifully conceived “Spark of Creation” and Mr. Ka’awaloa sharing a soaring and touching “All Good Gifts.”

The creative team that has been assembled to bring SNAPSHOTS to life on the stage creates a balanced, warm and colorful environment for the story to blossom. Costume Designer Toni Chandler and Wig Designer Anna Marie Eilers use costume and wig choices to tie all the versions of Sue and Dan together through color and texture – creating a thematic throughline that visually binds the story together. Bayley Steinwehr’s lighting captures the magic of recollection through the effective use of targeted spots and color to ensure the ethereal nature of memory comes through clearly and the mood and tone match the action on stage. J. Adam Smith’s sound design also ensures the voices balance with the beautiful music coming from Music Director Christopher Leavy and his capable and skilled live band which provides a rich and dynamic accompaniment that enhances the emotional impact of each number.

Overall, SNAPSHOTS at The Winter Park Playhouse is a testament to the enduring power of Stephen Schwartz' music and the universal themes it explores. It is a beautiful celebration of love, resilience, and the moments that define our lives. In a world where we often find ourselves looking forward, SNAPSHOTS encourages us to pause and reflect on the past, recognizing the impact it has on our present and future and does so in a heartfelt and moving way that will leave audiences with a renewed appreciation for the people and moments that shape our lives.

SNAPSHOTS, presented by The Winter Park Playhouse, runs through October 13th. Ticket prices are $47 evenings, $45 senior evenings, $42 matinees, $23 preview performances, $20 students (15-25 years), active military and theatrical industry professionals. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students 25 years and younger) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available. Performances take place at The Winter Park Playhouse which is located at 711 Orange Avenue Suite C Winter Park, FL 32789. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://winterparkplayhouse.org/ or calling (407) 645-0145.

All Photos: Michael Cairns Photography

Header Photo - (lft to rt) : Mahalia Gronigan, Avianna Tato, Melissa Whitworth*, Charles Stevens* (in foreground) , Pedro Ka'awaloa, Michael Drolet* ( in background)

Top Photo: (lft to rt) : Avianna Tato, Michael Drolet*, Melissa Whitworth* (foreground) , Charles Stevens*

Mid Photo 1: Melissa Whitworth*

Mid Photo 2: (lft to rt) : Mahalia Gronigan, Avianna Tato, Pedro Ka'awaloa

Bottom Photo: (lft to rt) : Pedro Ka'awaloa, Avianna Tato, Mahalia Gronigan, Michael Drolet*,Charles Stevens*, Melissa Whitworth*

