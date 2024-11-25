Photos: WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD At Titusville Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out photos from the new holly jolly musical WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD, spreading holiday cheer at the Titusville Playhouse from November 29 to December 15.

This charming new musical captures the essence of the season with its heartwarming story set against the backdrop of mid-century New York City and the whimsical North Pole. Audiences will embark on a magical journey as they follow Santa and Mrs. Claus, who are contemplating retirement. Their quest to pass the baton to a new Santa takes an unexpected turn when the magic sleigh bells choose an unassuming young ad executive from New York. However, when he hesitantly declines the prestigious role, the fate of Christmas hangs in the balance.

The show features a blend of beloved Christmas songs along with other pop hits spanning several decades, including the iconic title song made famous by Louis Armstrong. The project was developed by Lively McCabe and Musical Theatre International in collaboration with BMG and Primary Wave Music. The musical's enchanting aesthetic and uplifting score work hand in hand to warm the heart and reignite the festive spirit of the holiday season.

Tickets are available now at www.TitusvillePlayhouse.com or by calling our box office at 321-268-1125.

The musical features a book by Jeremy Desmon (Pump Up The Volume), and arrangements and orchestrations by Jesse Vargas (For The Record Live, Invincible- The Musical) with additional arrangements and orchestrations by Spencer Crosswell. Titusville Executive & Artistic Director Steven J. Heron will direct the production with Spencer Crosswell serving as music director and Jordyn Linkous as choreographer.

WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD is being Further Developed and Produced By Titusville Playhouse and is Produced in Association with Lively McCabe Entertainment to join the Musical Theatre International (MTI) catalog for the 2025 Holidays Season!

Audiences will be treated to a cast led by Emilee Mari Fruscella as Lucy, Joseph Trewin as Jack, Frank Thompson as Santa Claus, Samantha Grace Sostak as Mrs. Claus, Gabrielle Hockensmith as Rhubarb and Christopher DeJongh as Topher.

Featuring Kinsley Gilreath, Anthony Gjelaj, Luis Hernandez, Garrett Holt, Emma Howard, Abby Mills, Sagan Parsons, Nora Roberts, Amelia Sanchez, Elina Sanchez, Kara Jean Spindle, Tianna Stevens, Emma Stevens. Each cast member brings unique charm and artistry to their roles, contributing to the magical experience that the production promises. The opportunity to witness such a talented cast in a holiday-focused musical makes it a perfect choice for families and friends looking to celebrate the holiday season.

The production team includes Emily O’Neal as stage manager, Matthew Herman as Scenic & Video Designer, Jordyn Linkous as Costume Designer, Spencer Crosswell as Sound Designer, Davis Vande Steeg as Lighting Designer, Niko Stamos as Video Programmer, Davis Vande Steeg as Master Electrician, Kaylee Kilgore as Prop Design & Scenic Painter, Eric Norton as Technical Director, Domanick Rose as Head Carpenter and Helouise Duna as Costume Assistant.

"What A Wonderful World" is more than just a musical; it encapsulates a collective celebration of joy, love, and community. With its enchanting story, captivating performances, and rich musical score, this production is set to become a cherished holiday memory from the Titusville Playhouse. Join the festivities, immerse yourself in the magic, and experience the warmth of this Wonderful World. Tickets are available now at www.TitusvillePlayhouse.com or by calling our box office at 321-268-1125.

Photo Credit: Niko Stamos



Emilee Mari Fruscella and Frank Thompson

The Cast of What A Wonderful World

Frank Thompson, Samantha Grace Sostak and the Cast of What A Wonderful World

Samantha Grace Sostak and Frank Thompson

Joseph Trewin and the Cast of What A Wonderful World

Frank Thompson, Samantha Grace Sostak and the Cast of What A Wonderful Worl

Emilee Mari Fruscella, Christopher deJongh and the Cast of What A Wonderful World

Emilee Mari Fruscella and Frank Thompson

Joseph Trewin and Emilee Mari Fruscella

Gabrielle Hockensmith and the Cast of What A Wonderful World

