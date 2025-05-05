Photos: THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at Ocala Civic Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The SpongeBob Musical is now playing at Ocala Civic Theatre, running through May 18. Check out all new photos from the show below!

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants! And the happy-go-lucky SpongeBob (Christian Gonzales) – absorbent and yellow and porous is he – is surrounded by lots of other colorful characters in the city of Bikini Bottom, among the coral reefs of the Pacific Ocean.

There’s his BFF, Patrick Star (Isiah Blount), a sweet but dim-witted starfish who lives under a nearby rock, and the grumpy but lovable octopus Squidward Q. Tentacles (Cody Novotny). And of course, there’s SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail, Gary (Walter Paul Oathout).

SpongeBob and Squidward work at the Krusty Krab, a popular fast-food restaurant beloved for its Krabby Patties and owned by greedy crab Eugene Krabs (Antony Smith). His bratty teenage whale-daughter Pearl (Caylinn Mosblech) is obsessed with the band The Electric Skates (Cristian A. Cardoso, Geovanni Jimenez, Josiah Santiago).

Mr. Krabs is also in a relationship with Mrs. Puff (Alexis Trimboli), a pufferfish. His arch-rival, the equally greedy Sheldon J. Plankton (Xavier Rosado), runs the much less successful Chum Bucket across the street and is married to a computer named Karen (Courtney Curtis).

There’s also Larry the Lobster (Cristian A. Cardoso), the cranky fish Old Man Jenkins (Josiah Santiago), and a cult of devoted sardines (Janéa King, Tara Oathout, Josiah Santiago). On the waves above, Patchy the Pirate (Geovanni Jimenez) and his mates provide plenty of nautical nonsense. A French narrator (James Ray Taylor III) introduces us to this undersea world, while a Foley Artist Fish (Alexa Hall) creates all of the imaginative sound effects.

Some of the inhabitants of Bikini Bottom are non-native species – namely Sandy Cheeks (La’Nya Solomon), a scientist squirrel from Texas who’s there on a research project. And it’s a good thing, too, because reporter Perch Perkins (Hunter Leary) soon alerts the town to the terrible news that a massive volcano, Mount Humongous, is due to erupt and destroy their home!

Naturally, everyone from the mayor (Adrienne Hebert) to the citizens of Bikini Bottom (Benjamin Burnette, Crystal Catalina, Janéa King, Adrianah Lee, Tara Oathout, Saber Ramos, Daniel Roscoe) is deeply alarmed. SpongeBob and friends realize that everyone must swim together to save the day when the going gets tough – but how?

Brimming over with irresistible songs, this hilarious, family-friendly musical based on the beloved animated series is a bright delight for all ages. Ride the wave for the best day ever!

The SpongeBob Musical is directed by Eb Madson. Choreographer is Debbie McCreight. Assistant choreographer is Chelsea Dellinger. Scenic and projections designer is Tyler Stentiford. Costume designer is Amanda Jones. Draper is Remy Graivshark. Lighting designer is David Castaneda. Sound designer is Jazmine Whipple. Foley sound designer is Alexa Hall. Sound design intern is Cadi Mulligan. Props designer is Courtney Curtis. Gary the Snail puppet designers are Tara and Floyd Oathout. Stage manager is Tom Ferreira.



Cast of SpongeBob

Cast of SpongeBob

Cast of SpongeBob

Cast of SpongeBob

Cast of SpongeBob

Cast of SpongeBob

Cast of SpongeBob

SpongeBob Set

Comments