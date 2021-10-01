Photos: GUYS AND DOLLS at Theater at St. Luke's

Theater at St. Luke's is welcoming back audiences for GUYS AND DOLLS, its first onstage production since 2019. Theatergoers will meet an all-star cast of gamblers, gangsters, and showgirls based on a story and characters by Damon Runyon. Under the neon lights of New York City and the charm of old Havana, this high-energy musical comedy has all the heart and hustle you'd expect from a nine-time Tony Award-winning Broadway production.

Shows run September 24 - October 3 (Thursdays - Sundays) at St. Luke's United Methodist Church (4851 S. Apopka-Vineland Rd. Orlando, FL 32819). Tickets are $15-$35 and are available at st.lukes.org/guysanddolls.

The creative and production team includes: Steve MacKinnon as director, Faith Boles as associate director, music director John R. Mason III, choreographer Myles Thoroughgood, associate vocal director Charles Stevens, and production stage manager Tiffany Lyn Meadows with Christine Kindred, Michelle Shea, and Julie Ohrberg as the stage management team.

Check out a selection of photos from the production below.

Scenic Design: Joe C. Klug

Costumes: CJ Sikorski and Mindi French

Wigs: teaseandfloof

Lighting: Jim Ohrberg

All Photographs by Valerie Sims