Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: GUYS AND DOLLS at Theater at St. Luke's

pixeltracker

Running through October 3 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church

Oct. 1, 2021  

Theater at St. Luke's is welcoming back audiences for GUYS AND DOLLS, its first onstage production since 2019. Theatergoers will meet an all-star cast of gamblers, gangsters, and showgirls based on a story and characters by Damon Runyon. Under the neon lights of New York City and the charm of old Havana, this high-energy musical comedy has all the heart and hustle you'd expect from a nine-time Tony Award-winning Broadway production.

Shows run September 24 - October 3 (Thursdays - Sundays) at St. Luke's United Methodist Church (4851 S. Apopka-Vineland Rd. Orlando, FL 32819). Tickets are $15-$35 and are available at st.lukes.org/guysanddolls.

The creative and production team includes: Steve MacKinnon as director, Faith Boles as associate director, music director John R. Mason III, choreographer Myles Thoroughgood, associate vocal director Charles Stevens, and production stage manager Tiffany Lyn Meadows with Christine Kindred, Michelle Shea, and Julie Ohrberg as the stage management team.

Check out a selection of photos from the production below.

Scenic Design: Joe C. Klug
Costumes: CJ Sikorski and Mindi French
Wigs: teaseandfloof
Lighting: Jim Ohrberg

All Photographs by Valerie Sims

Photos: GUYS AND DOLLS at Theater at St. Luke's
Karin Wendzel as Martha, Katy Williams as Agatha, Lillie Eliza Thomas as Sarah Brown, Chelsea Mason as Clara and Michael Morman as Arvide Abernathy

Photos: GUYS AND DOLLS at Theater at St. Luke's
Barbara Hartwig as Miss Adelaide

Photos: GUYS AND DOLLS at Theater at St. Luke's
Pat Clark as Benny Southstreet

Photos: GUYS AND DOLLS at Theater at St. Luke's
Nathan Krug as Sky Masterson

Photos: GUYS AND DOLLS at Theater at St. Luke's
Kit Cleto as Nicely-Nicely Johnson and the cast of GUYS AND DOLLS

Photos: GUYS AND DOLLS at Theater at St. Luke's
Adrian Deleon

Photos: GUYS AND DOLLS at Theater at St. Luke's
Barbara Hartwig as Miss Adelaide and her Hot Box Debutantes

Photos: GUYS AND DOLLS at Theater at St. Luke's
Jim Morrison as Big Jule and Christopher Kindred as Lt. Brannigan

Photos: GUYS AND DOLLS at Theater at St. Luke's
Joseph Harrison and Jessica Williams

Photos: GUYS AND DOLLS at Theater at St. Luke's
Jackson Lee and Katy Williams

Photos: GUYS AND DOLLS at Theater at St. Luke's
Lillie Eliza Thomas as Sarah Brown and Barbara Hartwig as Miss Adelaide

Photos: GUYS AND DOLLS at Theater at St. Luke's
Barbara Hartwig as Miss Adelaide and her Hot Box Farmerettes

Photos: GUYS AND DOLLS at Theater at St. Luke's
Nathan Krug as Sky Masterson and Lillie Eliza Thomas as Sarah Brown

Photos: GUYS AND DOLLS at Theater at St. Luke's
David Lowe as Nathan Detroit and Barbara Hartwig as Miss Adelaide

Photos: GUYS AND DOLLS at Theater at St. Luke's
Lillie Eliza Thomas as Sarah Brown and Michael Morman as Arvide Abernathy

Photos: GUYS AND DOLLS at Theater at St. Luke's
Nathan Krug as Sky Masterson and Gamblers

Photos: GUYS AND DOLLS at Theater at St. Luke's
Kit Cleto as Nicely Nicely Johnson, Pat Clark as Benny Southstreet and CJ Sikorski as Rusty Charlie

Photos: GUYS AND DOLLS at Theater at St. Luke's
Lillie Eliza Thomas as Sarah Brown

Photos: GUYS AND DOLLS at Theater at St. Luke's
Barbara Hartwig as Miss Adelaide

Photos: GUYS AND DOLLS at Theater at St. Luke's
Lillie Eliza Thomas as Sarah Brown

Photos: GUYS AND DOLLS at Theater at St. Luke's
David Lowe as Nathan Detroit


Related Articles View More Orlando Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams

From This Author Joseph Harrison