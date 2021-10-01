Photos: GUYS AND DOLLS at Theater at St. Luke's
Running through October 3 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church
Theater at St. Luke's is welcoming back audiences for GUYS AND DOLLS, its first onstage production since 2019. Theatergoers will meet an all-star cast of gamblers, gangsters, and showgirls based on a story and characters by Damon Runyon. Under the neon lights of New York City and the charm of old Havana, this high-energy musical comedy has all the heart and hustle you'd expect from a nine-time Tony Award-winning Broadway production.
Shows run September 24 - October 3 (Thursdays - Sundays) at St. Luke's United Methodist Church (4851 S. Apopka-Vineland Rd. Orlando, FL 32819). Tickets are $15-$35 and are available at st.lukes.org/guysanddolls.
The creative and production team includes: Steve MacKinnon as director, Faith Boles as associate director, music director John R. Mason III, choreographer Myles Thoroughgood, associate vocal director Charles Stevens, and production stage manager Tiffany Lyn Meadows with Christine Kindred, Michelle Shea, and Julie Ohrberg as the stage management team.
Check out a selection of photos from the production below.
Scenic Design: Joe C. Klug
Costumes: CJ Sikorski and Mindi French
Wigs: teaseandfloof
Lighting: Jim Ohrberg
All Photographs by Valerie Sims
Karin Wendzel as Martha, Katy Williams as Agatha, Lillie Eliza Thomas as Sarah Brown, Chelsea Mason as Clara and Michael Morman as Arvide Abernathy
Barbara Hartwig as Miss Adelaide
Pat Clark as Benny Southstreet
Nathan Krug as Sky Masterson
Kit Cleto as Nicely-Nicely Johnson and the cast of GUYS AND DOLLS
Adrian Deleon
Barbara Hartwig as Miss Adelaide and her Hot Box Debutantes
Jim Morrison as Big Jule and Christopher Kindred as Lt. Brannigan
Joseph Harrison and Jessica Williams
Jackson Lee and Katy Williams
Lillie Eliza Thomas as Sarah Brown and Barbara Hartwig as Miss Adelaide
Barbara Hartwig as Miss Adelaide and her Hot Box Farmerettes
Nathan Krug as Sky Masterson and Lillie Eliza Thomas as Sarah Brown
David Lowe as Nathan Detroit and Barbara Hartwig as Miss Adelaide
Lillie Eliza Thomas as Sarah Brown and Michael Morman as Arvide Abernathy
Nathan Krug as Sky Masterson and Gamblers
Kit Cleto as Nicely Nicely Johnson, Pat Clark as Benny Southstreet and CJ Sikorski as Rusty Charlie
Lillie Eliza Thomas as Sarah Brown
Barbara Hartwig as Miss Adelaide
Lillie Eliza Thomas as Sarah Brown
David Lowe as Nathan Detroit