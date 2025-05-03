Photos: First Look At PARALLEL LIL and CARL at Montverde Academy’s New Play Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Montverde Academy's New Play Festival opened last night which features the premieres of "Parallel Lil" by Crystal Skillman directed by David Ian Lee and "Carl" by Aidan Fracker directed by Dean Bell as part of their Black Box Series.

In “Parallel Lil”, sixteen-year-old Lil has problems: Her relationship with Dad is challenged by the mysterious disappearance of her mother, her bestie relates everything to a comic book, and the hot kid at school doesn’t know she exists. But when Lil’s STEM Science Fair project opens a door to a parallel universe filled with vegan vampires, techno tap-offs, and enough palace intrigue for a thousand kingdoms, Lil learns there’s more to life than meets the eye. In the spirit of her popular YA play “Geek!”, Crystal Skillman’s Parallel Lil features a world drawn from a comic book she is currently working on with Fred Van Lente and Ryan Dunlavey. “Parallel Lil” is a multiversal nerd-tastic kung fu romp filled with monsters, music, and mayhem. This production features Kaya Granakos, Christopher Colon, Braelin Berry, Eryn Kaufman, Beckett Lee, Ariana Delgado, Aryanna Muniz, Bella Caltagirone, Dahren Bonny, Jackson Rifenberg, Arianna Parrilla, Elena Osborne. Artistic Team includes: David Ian Lee, Eryn Kaufman, Michael Citrinite, Jessica Birt Paz, Kat Henwood, Lilie Cruz, Tatriana Hinds, and Sebastian Salas.

“Carl” is written by Theatre Conservatory alumnus and soon-to-be Wright State University graduate Aidan Fracker ('21), as a part of the New Play Festival. The show centers around a family who is drawn back into each other's circles by the death of Carl for his funeral. Complex and often dysfunctional relationships resurface making it clear why these family dynamics have teetered on a precipice for some time. Each member has developed distinct, though often dysfunctional, coping methods for dealing with their family members. Samuel, Carl's son, leads us through contemplation about how these dynamics have shaped their lives and whether or not failed interpersonal skills are simply an inherited "gift" or an insurmountable obstacle. This production features Olivia Fontana, Hayden Moore, Janica Mallory, Cole Thomas, Rylee Lindstrom, Juliette Naranjo, and Eros Sanchez. Artistic Team includes: Dean Bell, Zahra Syeda, Phoenix Connick, Michael Citrinite, and Kat Henwood.

Montverde Academy is a college preparatory school that inspires students to become leaders with a passion for knowledge, global vision, and innovation while developing character in a nurturing and diverse community.

Both shows run in rep through Sunday with showings at 3 pm and 7 pm, and tickets are available on the MVA website. The plays are being performed in the Black Box Theatre.

Crystal Skillman is an internationally award-winning and 4-time NYT Critics’ Pick (CUT, GEEK, KING KIRBY, and OPEN) playwright. OPEN moves Off-Broadway this summer to WP Theater, after being selected for the WP Space Program, and will run July 8th-27th. Notable works under commercial option and in development include MARY & MAX THE MUSICAL and RAIN AND ZOE SAVE THE WORLD (2022 UK Premiere). THE ROCKET MEN, a new play commission featured on NPR, is now preparing for a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere for the 2025/2026 season. She is represented by Brian T. Sherman (IPEX Artists Agency). https://www.crystalskillman.com/ Instagram @crystalskillman

MVA Alumni (‘21), Aidan Fracker is a lifelong actor and recent graduate of Wright State University’s BFA Acting program (‘25). His formal artistic education began at Montverde Academy’s Theatre Conservatory (’21) where he pursued a degree with an emphasis in musical theatre. Recent acting credits include Alfred/White Rabbit/March Hare, Alice by Heart ; George Gibbs, Our Town; Carthage Kilbride, By the Bog of Cats. His writing career began with the song cycle Misconceptions which debuted at the Sandra O. Stephens Theater in the spring of ’21. He is also the author of LAUGH , his one-person show, in addition to various skits, all of which debuted in the Jubilee Directing Lab at Wright State University. In his free time, he loves to play the same two video games over and over again, and he enjoys taking 30+ minute showers contemplating the meaning of life (not necessarily at the same time). Carl is his first full-length play.



