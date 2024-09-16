Photos: BAT BOY The Musical At Titusville Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Half Boy, Half Bat Spotted at Titusville Playhouse Stage 2”. The ridiculous, heartfelt musical comedy/horror show BAT BOY: the Musical takes wing September 20 – October 6. Get a first look at photos!

You won't want to miss this bloody good time at the Titusville Playhouse so get your tickets online at www.TitusvillePlayhouse.com or by calling our box office at 321-268-1125.



Based on a June 23, 1992 “true story” in the Weekly World News about a half-boy, half-bat, dubbed “Bat Boy”, who grew up living in a cave in the West Virginia Hills, and then brought into the sleepy town of Hope Falls, which intrigues the inhabitants. Even though Bat Boy is taught to act like a “normal” boy, will his happiness be shattered when the town discovers the shocking secret of his unholy origin?

The cast stars Carson Skidmore as the half-boy, half-bat with Logan Denninghoff as Dr. Thomas Parker, Angela Tims as Meredith Parker and Devyn Schoen as Shelley Parker.

Featuring the comedy genius of townsfolks: Frank Thompson, Garrett Holt, Kara Jean Spindle, Christopher deJongh, Anthony Gjelaj and Gabrielle Hockensmith.

Executive & Artistic Director, Steven J. Heron, directs BAT BOY: the Musical at our outdoor Stage 2 covered pavilion with choreography by Jordyn Linkous and music direction by Spencer Crosswell. The production team includes Laurellei Veasey as stage manager, Eric Norton as Scenic Designer, Jordyn Linkous as Costume & Wig Designer, Spencer Crosswell as Sound Designer, Davis Vande Steeg as Lighting Designer & Master Electrician, Kaylee Kilgore as Prop Design & Scenic Painter, Eric Norton as Technical Director, and Helouise Duna as Costume Assistant.

Get your tickets to help us through the night and see if we make it all turn out right!



