Patrece Bloomfield to Present JAZZY SKIES WITH BROADWAY SHOWERS at Winter Park Playhouse

Patrece Bloomfield will bring her striking vocals to a new solo cabaret Jazzy Skies With Broadway Showers: A little bit of Billie, Natalie and Broadway! in The Winter Park Playhouse Spotlight Cabaret Series, March 23 and 24, 2022. Playhouse Musical Director Christopher Leavy will accompany on piano.

Fresh off of The Winter Park Playhouse Critic's Choice production run of Trav'lin: A 1930's Harlem Musical Romance, Patrece Bloomfield will stir the audience with a mix of Jazz and Broadway as she sings the songs of the great Billie Holiday, Natalie Cole and more! Patrons will be treated to favorites like "Unforgettable," "Strange Fruit" and "Daddy's Son" (Ragtime) along with other chart-topping recorded hits and show-stopping Broadway numbers.

Patrece is a regular on The Playhouse Mainstage (Trav'lin, Christmas My Way and Ain't Misbehavin') and has also performed in the Spotlight Cabaret Series (Keep Living, Keep Loving) and The Florida Festival of New Musicals. She can currently be seen casting spells as Celestina Warbeck, the singing sorceress, in Diagon Alley at Universal Studios. Her lengthy stage, film and TV career includes HBO's The Outsider, and portraying the legendary Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grille.

"We are so happy to have Patrece sharing her soulful vocals on the cabaret stage once again! She will be performing a fabulous mix of Jazz and Broadway so don't miss this one!" confirms Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

Tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Cabarets are currently being performed on the theatre Mainstage and masks are required throughout the duration of the performance. Assigned seating is limited and performances sell out quickly, so advance reservations are strongly recommended.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the cabaret begins at 7:30 p.m. Call The Winter Park Playhouse box office 407-645-0145 to reserve tickets or go online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.