PARADE Will Continue Garden Theatre 2021 - 2022 Season

Featuring a book by Alfred Uhry and music & lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, Parade shares the story of Leo and Lucille Frank, and the murder trial that gripped the small town of Marietta, Georgia in 1913. The musical won the 1998 Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Original score. Directed by Joseph C. Walsh, Parade runs February 25 through March 13, 2022.

"It is an honor to tackle this incredible work of musical theatre with a remarkable team," says Joseph C. Walsh. "It is more important than ever to share stories of prejudice and injustice. We must courageously examine the sins of the past in order to build a better future. Parade highlights the dangers of neighbor turning their back on neighbor and demonstrates what happens when a society chooses to deflect and use a perceived 'other' as the scapegoat. We hope this work will inspire conversation, understanding and reflection in our community."

I'm trapped inside this life and trapped beside a wife who would prefer that I'd say "Howdy!" not "Shalom!" This provocative Tony Award-winning musical explores the endurance of love, hope, and compassion against seemingly insurmountable odds. Ostracized for his faith, Leo Frank, a Brooklyn-raised Jewish man, is accused of murder in 1913 Atlanta. The whole town turns against him, leaving his wife Lucille as his only defender. A moving love story, a riveting murder mystery, and a gripping courtroom drama, Parade illuminates a circus of conflicting accounts, false testimony, and mishandled evidence in a town reeling with social and racial tension.

Parade will feature Cherry Gonzalez as Lucille Frank, Sean Powell as Leo Frank, Joel Hunt as Frankie Epps, Victoria Salisbury as Mary Phagan, Kyle Adkins as Hugh Dorsey, John Gracey as Governor John Slaton / Britt Craig / Mr. Peavy, Joe Llorens as Luther Rosser / Officer Ivey, Keenan J. Harris as Jim Conley / Newt Lee, Landon Summers as Tom Watson / Detective Starnes, Madison Poston** as Iola Stover / Helen, Lilly Scarlett Reid as Essie, Brooke Herrera** as Monteen, Da'Zaria Harris as Angela / Minnie, Ron Miles as Judge Roan / Old Soldier, Amy Sue Hardy as Mrs. Frances Phagan / Sally Slaton, and Jesse Harris** as Young Soldier.

Garden Theatre's production of Parade features Scenic Design by Joshua E. Gallagher, Lighting Design by George Jackson, Costume Design by Annie Trombo, and Sound Design by Anthony Narciso*. Casting details will be announced shortly.

*Member, United Scenic Artists

Parade Tickets: Tickets $25 - $40, with discounts available for seniors, youth, and military. Groups of 10 or more can receive a discount on tickets and should call 407-877-4736 x208 or email groupsales@gardentheatre.org.



Tickets may be purchased by calling 407-877-4736 ext. 0, in person at the Garden Theatre Box Office at 160 West Plant Street in Winter Garden, or online at gardentheatre.org.