Osceola Arts Opens 63rd Season With THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

Osceola Arts opens 63rd theatre season with the musical Hunchback of Notre Dame on stage October 6-22.

In 15th Century Paris, the world seems colorful and bright, but Quasimodo has been living alone in the shadows all his life. How will the world see him when he finally steps into the light? Backed by a striking score and features popular songs from the Disney animated film, this musical tells a timeless story of love, acceptance and finding the hero within.

Tickets are only $30, with senior, student and group rates available. Shows run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with a special Industry Night on Thursday, October 19th.

Osceola Arts is pleased to provide an audio descriptive performance for blind and low vision patrons on Friday, October 20 at 7:30pm and an American Sign Language - interpreted performance on October 21 at 2:00pm.

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage month, Osceola Arts visual arts program has three exhibits on display now through October showcasing the works of over 65 Central Florida Latin artists. Exhibits are free and open to the public.

For additional information and to purchase show tickets visit Click Here or call 407-846-6257.