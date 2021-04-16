Osceola Arts Announces 2021-2022 Theatre Season

Osceola Arts has announced an amazing list of plays and musicals for the 2021-22 Theatre Season. This 61st season of theatre begins in September 2021 and runs through July 2022. Show titles, dates, and descriptions are as follows:

Elton John & Tim Rice's Aida: September 24 - October 10

Inspired by Verdi's classic opera, Elton John & Tim Rice's Aida is a modern pop telling of the transcendent love triangle between an enslaved Nubian princess, an Egyptian princess, and the soldier they both love. As their story unfolds, so does that of their two feuding nations culminating in an epic conclusion for all.

Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings: December 3 - December 19

The Plaids, a quartet of high school pals, are here to spread Yuletide cheer with some of the greatest holiday hits of the past! Francis, Jinx, Smudge, and Sparky share their renditions of "Jingle Bells, "Let it Snow," "Joy to the World," and many more in Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings.

Don't Dress For Dinner: January 21 - February 6

Five people spend an evening in a French farmhouse. Two are married, four are secret lovers and one is a very confused chef! Uncovered secrets, quick-witted improvisation, and wacky hijinks all make Don't Dress for Dinner a hilarious farce.

The Bridges of Madison County: March 11 - March 27

What could happen when a handsome National Geographic photographer stumbles into an Iowa housewife's life? Based on the best-selling novel, The Bridges of Madison County is a beautifully touching musical about passion, romance, duty, and devotion.

Red: May 6 - May 22

John Logan's Red is an intense and exciting look at abstract expressionist Mark Rothko. After landing the biggest commission in the history of modern art, he and his assistant unveil a portrait of an artist's motivation and vulnerability all while creating his ultimate work.

*Mature Language

We Will Rock You: July 15 - July 31

What if the world was without individuality, originality, and music? With more than 20 Queen hit songs, We Will Rock You follows two revolutionaries as they try to save rock 'n' roll in a post-apocalyptic world where rock music is forbidden!

New Season Ticket Subscriptions will go on sale to the general public on June 1st. Season Tickets include all six productions for $138. Current Season Ticket holder renewals are available May 1st. Single show ticket prices are $23 for Seniors and students and $28 for Adults. Group rates are also available. All single show tickets can be purchased online at OsceolaArts.org or by calling the box office at 407-846-6257 beginning July 1st.

