Orlando Shakes and UCF Reveal Finalists and Semi-Finalists for PlayFest 2025

Orlando Shakes, in partnership with UCF, has announced the finalists and semi-finalists for PlayFest 2025, selected from over 200 submissions of new theatrical works. This year’s festival will feature staged readings of five new plays, offering audiences a unique opportunity to engage with playwrights and support the development of bold, contemporary storytelling.

The five finalist plays that will receive staged readings during the festival are:

– Chasing Gods by Paris Crayton III

– Dead Girls Quinceañera by Phanésia Pharel

– Tumbleweed by Marcus Scott

– Muse of Fire by Lauren Gunderson

– Dunk City by Stephen Brown

“We are thrilled to announce the return of PlayFest this fall, and we couldn't be more excited to showcase the work of this dynamic group of playwrights,” said Roberta Emerson, Director of New Play Development. “Their creativity and vision promise to astonish and captivate audiences.”

Semifinalist selections for PlayFest 2025 include:

– The Mallard by Vincent Delaney

– The Sandwich Ministry by Miranda Hall

– Walk Away, Anna May by Diana Ly

– The Great Reveal by David Valdes

– Mercy by Felicia Oduh

While not included in the reading lineup, these semi-finalist plays will be recommended and featured through the National New Play Network’s New Play Exchange, increasing visibility and potential for future development.

PlayFest 2025 will take place over two weekends, October 24–26 and October 28–November 2, at Orlando Shakes. The festival includes post-show discussions and offers audiences the chance to shape new works through direct engagement with artists.

For more information, visit orlandoshakes.org/npd/playfest.