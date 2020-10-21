Orlando Shakes and UCF Presents A Reading of WELCOME TO MATTESON!

This virtual new play reading is part of The Basel-Kiene Family joins City Beverages in presenting PlayFest 2020.

Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF presents a reading of Welcome to Matteson! by Inda Craig-Galván.

Patricia and Gerald are quite proud of the life they've built in suburban Matteson, Illinois. They host a welcome-to-the-neighborhood dinner party, as they always do, for their new neighbors Regina and Corey. The big difference with these guests: the couple was forcibly relocated to Matteson when Chicago demolished its roughest housing project, Cabrini Green. Classism, internalized racism, and issues of choice/access complicate and threaten to destroy not only dinner but their relationships as well.

Saturday, October 24 at 7:30 p.m.. Tickets to individual PlayFest readings ($10) may be purchased online at orlandoshakes.org or by phone at (407) 447-1700 ext. 1. See all six readings and save $12 with a PlayFest Pass ($48).

