Orlando REP Changes Name to Orlando Family Stage

Orlando Repertory Theatre (Orlando REP) has changed its name to Orlando Family Stage. Founded in 1926, Orlando REP is the seventh iteration of the original theatre company and has operated for the past 20 years as Florida’s only professional theatre for young audiences.

Following several years of consideration and over 18 months of research, stakeholder interviews, and a brand audit, the organization’s board of directors approved the new name in a unanimous vote in February of 2023.

“We were looking for a more identifying name,” says Board Chair Adam Scheinberg. “If look around town, many organization’s names tell you more or less what they do: Orlando Museum of Art, Orlando Science Center, Orlando Ballet, Orlando Philharmonic, etc. We seized on the opportunity to have a correct and clear name, a refreshed brand, and a name that ties us to the arts and brings attention to our niche programming, serving family audiences. Our new name is not only the logical evolution of who we have become, but points to who we continue to be and aim to serve.”

“Theatre is our platform,” says Artistic Director Jeff Revels. “It can open up new possibilities or perspectives and can lead to healthy discussion or even debate. Theatre moves us to greater awareness, and that is vital for a community’s strength and health. Our new name will help our demographic discover us more easily.”

UCF Dean Jeff Moore spoke about Orlando Family Stage’s long-time partnership with the University of Central Florida. The partnership with UCF’s MFA program in Theatre for Young Audiences is one of just a handful in the country where students gain hands-on experience in the field, and receive training from experienced professionals. This relationship with UCF is essential to its success, creating a strong foundation, strengthening the roots of the organization’s work.

Led by Executive Director Chris Brown, the new name and brand were unveiled this morning at a special event for media, long-time partners, community leaders, and stakeholders. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings were both in attendance, giving individual remarks, and both proclaiming June 15th, 2023 as Orlando Family Stage Day.

The Board-led Naming Committee was chaired by Laureen Martinez (Orlando Economic Partnership). Think Integrated conducted stakeholder interviews and assisted in developing and articulating our story. Datanautix executed a national survey based on target audience demographics. The new brand identity was created by Orlando Family Stage’s Creative Director, Ashley Willsey. Long-time agency partner Zillas created Orlando Family Stage’s refreshed website, which is rolling out in phases over the next few months. AOA created renderings of the forthcoming updates to our marquee and building. Orlando Family Stage thanks OUC, Massey Services Inc., the Edyth Bush Charitable Foundation, and Inside & Out Maintenance for sponsoring the Name Reveal Event.

To learn more about the new name and Orlando Family Stage’s upcoming programming, visit Click Here or call 407-896-7365. Orlando Family Stage is a three-theatre complex located in Loch Haven Park at 1001 East Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32803.