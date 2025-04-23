Orlando Gay Chorus Will Perform 35th Anniversary Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join the Orlando Gay Chorus as the chorus celebrates 35 fabulous years of harmony and inclusivity with their special 35th Anniversary Concert, A Choral Kaleidoscope. This vibrant performance will paint the town coral with a dazzling display of music, joy, and community spirit. Two chances to see these performances in the historic Ritz Theater in Sanford on Friday, May 16, 2025 at 7:30pm and at the acoustically perfect Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 7:00pm. Tickets are available at www.orlandogaychorus.org/shows.

Prepare to be swept away by an array of choral delights, from soulful ballads to toe-tapping tunes, all delivered with the signature energy and passion that has defined OGC for over three decades. Whether you're a long-time supporter, a chorus alumni, or a new friend, this concert promises a kaleidoscope of choral brilliance that will resonate in your heart long after the final note.

OGC will enchant you with songs of yester-queer, such as “Why We Sing” and “Over the Rainbow,” peppered with crowd favorites, such as “You Can't Stop the Beat” and “(I've Had) The Time of My Life,” and introduce new songs to their repertoire that will launch OGC into the future for another 35 years and beyond!

Come join OGC to celebrate the magic of music and the power of unity in this spectacular milestone event. It's going to be a night of unforgettable moments and colorful choral play that you won't want to miss!

