Orlando Ballet Announces 2021-22 Season - THE GREAT GATSBY, THE JUNGLE BOOK, and More!

The Orlando Ballet has announced its upcoming lineup for the 2021-22 season. The performances will include The Great Gatsby, The Jungle Book, The Nutcracker, and more!

Tickets go on sale to the general public April 15 at orlandoballet.org or by calling 407-418-9828.

Check out the full lineup below!

The Jungle Book

Oct. 7-10 at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

In this colorful storybook ballet, young Mowgli befriends Baloo the bear and encounters the larger-than-life tiger Shere Khan and Kaa the snake.

The Nutcracker

Dec. 3-5 and 16-19 at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

In this holiday tradition, a toy nutcracker comes to life and transports a young girl to the fantastic world of the Sugar Plum Fairy, Mouse King and more. The celebration starts early with the Nutcracker Boutique, at Harriett's Centre on Nov. 14. The event includes food, giveaways, children's activities and exclusive shopping.

Giselle

Feb. 3-6 and 10-13, 2022, at Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre

This will be Hill's third Orlando staging and third venue for this classic ballet of a young woman whose love endures beyond the grave as she protects her beloved from evil spirits.

The Premiere Collection: A Journey Through the Sublime

March 17-20 and 24-27, 2022, at Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre

Lang's contemporary "Lyric Pieces" is joined by "Lambarena," Caniparoli's fusion of classical ballet and African dance. Hill offers the world premiere of a piece he titled "Visions," with music by James M. Stephenson.

The Great Gatsby

April 28-May 1, 2022 at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Journey back to the Roaring Twenties, as mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby's decadent world unravels around him. Morris's adaptation features an original score by Carl Davis.