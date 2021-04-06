Marshall Ellis Performing Arts Center Partners With Orlando Artist Guild

The Marshall Ellis Performing Arts Center and the ME Performing Arts Theatre Program have announced their partnership with The Orlando Artist Guild, beginning with their summer youth production of The SpongeBob Musical at the ME Theatre on July 30 and 31.

Representative of a growing number of theatre professionals, The Orlando Artist Guild is a new organization providing work to artists, most of whom are from Florida. The partnership between the Marshall Ellis Performing Arts Center and The Orlando Artist Guild will increase the opportunities available for associated performers, stage technicians, and other fine arts professionals local to Central Florida.

The Orlando Artist Guild will introduce additional directors and faculty to the Marshall Ellis Performing Arts Center Theatre Program youth shows while also bringing additional productions to the ME Theatre, which is the only theatre space in Central Florida to work in tandem with a dance school. Establishing performance seasons between the two organizations will result in the ME Theatre presenting an increased number of productions. In 2020 alone, six youth productions were organized through the Marshall Ellis Performing Arts Theatre Program, all of which would have normally been held at the ME Theatre, but were adjusted due to COVID-19.

More information about the Marshall Ellis Performing Arts Center and their Theatre Program are available here.

More information about The Orlando Artist Guild can be found here, as well as on Facebook and Instagram @orlandoartistguild.