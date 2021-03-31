Mad Cow Theatre's Latest Streaming Show Features Watercolor Illustrations By Longtime Art Director Lisa Buck

Mad Cow Theatre invites you to snuggle up with family this spring and enjoy a bevy of bunnies in Bedtime Tales of Long Ago, streaming on demand beginning April 1st, 2021! But what's a read aloud story without illustrations? Not nearly as much fun! That's why Mad Cow's longtime art director, Lisa Buck, painted four original watercolors for the camera to roll over during this cozy fireside filming.

"I was really excited to use this as a showcase! It was totally my design, it wasn't like when I'm a charge painter for the theater, where I'm always painting the designer's vision. In this case, it was my vision, and that was very satisfying," says Buck. In addition to decades of scenic design, Lisa Buck is an esteemed watercolor artist; her work has been published numerous times by the National Painting Publishers and North Light Books, and she's also published a variety of articles on how to paint.

Lisa's 21' x 10.5' watercolor paintings were done on handmade rag paper and illustrate key scenes from the stories in the show. Just like the tales of many bunnies-four in this show to be exact-Lisa's four illustrations transport viewers into a world where toys and animals can talk, a world where the Velveteen Rabbit becomes real, Peter narrowly escapes Mr. McGregor's hoe, Uncle Wiggly helps the freckled girl, and the Seminole Tribe's Trickster Rabbit steals Otter's coat.

From the time Lisa was old enough to walk, it was apparent to anyone who knew her that she had something special. She began working with finger-paint when she was still a toddler, and by second grade she was working with her first set of professional watercolors! Throughout high school she continued to hone her craft, but didn't begin work in a professional capacity until she moved to the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania, where she enrolled in watercolor workshops and painted with some of the top artists in the country. From there, it wasn't long before she was entering juried shows and winning competitions. When asked if watercolors were her preferred medium, Lisa confirms without hesitation, "Oh yes. There's something very metaphysical about it. It's very meditative and calming."

Lisa's artwork will be available for sale as a set and as individual prints in the coming weeks at madcowtheatre.com.

Tickets for Bedtime Tales of Long Ago are $12 per household and are on sale now. Every dollar spent goes to sustain and create great theater, employing Orlando's artists devastated by the pandemic.