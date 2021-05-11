Mad Cow Theatre Releases AVENUE Q REUNION On Demand

Mad Cow Theatre releases its Avenue Q Reunion show (as part of the ongoing Bringing Home the Herd series) in time to pay tribute to the way the theatre community came together in the wake of the Pulse tragedy.

This online reunion show-full of backstage stories, memorable moments, and fabulous songs-will run from May 11 - June 14th, and close two days after the 5th anniversary of the tragedy on June 12th.

In 2016, Mad Cow Theatre extended the run of Avenue Q as a way to offer comfort to their neighbors and friends in the wake of the mass shooting that killed 49 and wounded 53 on 'Latin Night' at a gay downtown nightclub. "I remember so clearly what it was like to hear the news, the horror of it, and how it shook everyone in Orlando-especially the LGBTQ and Latino communities. Extending a show like Avenue Q was one way we could help. Theatre is a powerful means of healing and connection," says Mad Cow Theatre Executive Director, Mitzi Maxwell.

As the original cast of the show comes together for this online Avenue Q Reunion, they remember how the cast, the crew, and the audience found solace in the presence of each other, and in the comfort of a musical that celebrates diversity. "As we sang our songs again and paid tribute to the grief and the unity of that time," says Christina Sivrich who plays Kate Monster in the show. "I think it reminded us, once again, of the power of theatre to open hearts and minds."

Avenue Q Reunion, a cleverly shot video production by Rose Flores Ray, begins streaming Tuesday, May 11th and runs through June 14th. And while this reunion show doesn't have puppets, it does have backstage stories and memorable moments from the cast that no one has never heard.

"The day after the shooting we almost cancelled our matinee," continues Sivrich, "but instead, we performed it and had a talkback afterwards that almost the entire audience stayed for. We cried and spoke into our grief; it was like therapy. In the end, the show became something to hold onto. A point of connection-and joy-for us all."

The Avenue Q Reunion is streaming On Demand May 11th - June 14th. Tickets for this performance are $12 per household. Every dollar spent goes to sustain and create great theater, employing Orlando's artists devastated by the pandemic. Single tickets are available here.