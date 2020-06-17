Mad Cow Theatre Announces Virtual Black & White Bash!

Mad Cow Theatre has announced that its 6th Annual Black & White Bash, previously scheduled for May 2nd, will go virtual on Saturday, July 25th! Mitzi Maxwell will be joined by Scott Maxwell as one of our hosts, and many favorite Mad Cow artists will provide entertainment. This event will be live-streamed free of charge and will include additional special guest appearances, entertainment, and an online and live auction.

"Our annual Black & White Bash is something that our artists, staff and patrons look forward to every year," says Executive Director, Mitzi Maxwell. "We were devastated to have to forgo the in-person event, but we are excited for the opportunity to create a live program for everyone to enjoy safely from home."



While access to the virtual Bash will be free, Mad Cow Theatre hopes to raise enough money through donations and from the online auction to propel forward into 2021. Patrons can also show their support for Mad Cow Theatre's Virtual Black & White Bash by purchasing an RSVP Wine Basket. These baskets will be delivered to the patron's door between Friday, July 24th and Saturday, July 25th for friends and family to enjoy during the live event on the evening of the 25th. Baskets are available for purchase here.



For more information as it becomes available and for sponsorship opportunities, please visit this link.

