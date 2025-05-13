Kes the Band Performs in St. Petersburg Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



KES THE BAND is returning to the Tampa Bay area on Saturday, June 21 for a redo of his rained-out headline performance slot that was scheduled to take place in Downtown St. Petersburg in 2024. The performances will now take place at Ferg's Entertainment Complex in the Edge district at 1320 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg, Florida, directly across from Tropicana Field. Doors open at 7pm. Performances start at 8pm with Kes the Band performing live at 10 pm. The official after party for KES THE BAND continues until 3AM at Ferg's Party Deck and Night Club immediately following the show. This event is rain or shine, all ages are welcome, but no pets please.

You won’t want to miss the high energy Soca party themed event of the summer. In addition to Kes the Band, enjoy performances by Soca artist Anika Berry from Trinidad and Tobago, DJ Mario from Miami and from the Tampa area DJ spice and DJ Ziah. The emcee for the show is Ian de Goose Eligon.

Early bird general admission tickets with access to the general admission courtyard are $50, VIP tickets with access to mid-venue front of stage VIP section and VIP bar are $100, Ultra VIP with access to front-stage ULTRA VIP area with VIP tent and tables are $125, ULTRA VIP + MEET & GREET, Same as ULTRA VIP + Meet & Greet with KES THE BAND (limited to 50 tickets) are $150 and for private parties or corporate events there is an Concert View Party Deck (VIP Reserved elevated view deck for up to 20 guests) for $3,500 which includes dedicated food & beverage server.

All unredeemed tickets from the July 14, 2024, Tampa Bay International Carnival event will be honored. (If you charged back your credit card or received a refund for the prior show, you must purchase a new ticket to this event. No ticket or wristband, no entry...no exceptions). The event is proudly hosted by the Ferg’s.

