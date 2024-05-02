Historical Hotties Celebrates Extraordinary Women Who Left A Mark

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



LM Productions has announced the upcoming theatrical production, Historical Hotties. This innovative show, a unique blend of comedy, history, and empowerment, bringing together a diverse cast of historical figures reimagined as modern-day personalities to explore themes of strength, resilience, and sisterhood.

At the helm of this groundbreaking production is Melanie Bailey, a multifaceted artist, comedian, and advocate in the queer community. Melanie's extensive theater, writing, and performance background and unwavering commitment to amplifying marginalized voices make her the perfect creative force behind Historical Hotties.

Inspired by real-life historical figures, Historical Hotties offers a fresh and entertaining perspective on women's contributions throughout the ages. From Queen Nefertiti to Eleanor of Aquitaine, Marie Curie to Marsha P. Johnson, each icon is brought to life with humor, wit, and heart, inviting audiences to laugh, cry, and cheer along with their remarkable journeys.

The show's narrative unfolds as Catherine, portrayed by Bailey, embarks on a transformative journey guided by the Spirit of Boss Bitches, played by Katie Thayer, who is best known to Orlando Fringe patrons as Bikini Katie. Through encounters with these iconic women, Catherine discovers her own strength and courage, learning valuable lessons about self-empowerment and resilience.

Historical Hotties promises to be a celebration of womanhood like no other, blending comedy, music, and powerful storytelling to create a unique burlesque experience. Audiences can expect to be entertained, inspired, and moved by the extraordinary tales of these remarkable women.

"We are thrilled to bring Historical Hotties to audiences," says Melanie Bailey, the show's creator and lead performer. "This production is a labor of love, honoring the legacies of incredible women who have shaped history. It's a joyous celebration of strength, resilience, and sisterhood, and we can't wait to share it with the world."

Tickets

Historical Hotties will premiere at the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival in the Brown Venue on Wednesday the 15th, with performances running through Sunday, May 26th. Tickets are now available for purchase at orlandofringe.org, and audiences are encouraged to secure their seats early for this one-of-a-kind theatrical event.

Play Broadway Games