Garden Theatre Seeks Managing Director

The Garden Theatre Board of Directors has announced a search for the theatre's next Managing Director.



In April, the Garden appointed Melissa Braillard as Interim Executive Director. In her 3 years at the theatre, Melissa played a critical role in furthering the Garden's mission. Melissa recently made the difficult decision to accept another position outside of the Garden.



Current Artistic Director Joseph C. Walsh has worked closely with Melissa and the staff since he started his position last June, and he will continue to be the leading resource for all Garden staff, volunteers, and stakeholders. Walsh has been elevated to co-lead the organization in partnership with the Managing Director, a role that replaces the current Executive Director position. This new leadership structure allows the Garden to continue its strategic growth plan, providing a more consistent balance between the critical artistic and operational strategies that support the organization's goals and objectives.



Garden Theatre's Board President Ray Fournier is optimistic about the future direction of the leadership structure and is looking forward to working in partnership with Walsh during the next few months: "As a founding board member, I have had the honor to serve the Garden for nearly 15 years. I have witnessed a passion project that brought performing arts to West Orange County grow into one of the leading arts organizations in Central Florida. I look forward to supporting our Artistic Director and his robust, transformative vision to ensure the performing arts are a cornerstone of West Orange County for years to come."



The Managing Director job description and application information can be found at gardentheatre.org/careers.

