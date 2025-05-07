GISELLE'S FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS... is Coming to 2025 Orlando Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Prepare your ears, eyes, and funny bones for a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience at the Giselle’s Florence Foster Jenkins Schubertiade Review is a high-octane theatrical ride, ready to smash expectations, tickle your soul, and celebrate the joy of glorious imperfection with four outrageous performances at the Mandell Studio Theater (Pink Venue at Orlando Shakes). Performances will take place at the 2025 Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival.

Created by Giselle Bellas who was trained in opera, raised on Latin music, and fluent in grief and humor. She’s a genre-defying singer, composer, and performer whose voice has been featured on Netflix, HBO, and FX. Giselle’s work explores what it means to be fearlessly (and sometimes hilariously) human.

After the pandemic left her creatively adrift and singing at funerals, Bellas found unexpected inspiration in two places: a radical ballet reinterpretation of Giselle by Akram Khan, and the fearless flamboyance of Florence Foster Jenkins—the most lovingly ridiculed soprano in history.

“What would Florence do?” became the question that pulled Bellas back to life. The answer: everything, all at once. Opera, Latin, synth-pop, dance, visual projections, ghosts, and a live 8-piece band—all infused with chaotic brilliance and emotional truth.

In the world of Fringe shows, minimalism is usually the standard fare. Giselle’s Florence Foster Jenkins Schubertiade Review breaks the mold and is nothing short of maximalist magic. With a cast of 20, including world-class musicians, dancers, and actors, this Fringe show is both intimate and explosively theatrical. It’s part séance, part spectacle, and part reminder that creativity isn’t about perfection—it’s about the audacity to express yourself anyway.

“My team always tries to convince me to make smaller shows,” laughs Bellas. “This IS the smaller show, It just happens to include twenty of the most talented people I know.”

Tris McCall of Jersey City Times described Bellas’ performance as “A charisma exhibition... Bellas flashes us jazz, salsa, industrial menace, and bloodletting reminiscent of Tori Amos.”

Audience members show up expecting chaos—and leave transformed and inspired. At a recent performance, one audience member wrote, “I left with a ghost of my own. A reminder to create without shame.”

“I hope it inspires others to create,” added Bellas. “ I hope people realize that everyone is creative and to ignore that negative voice we all have. Maybe they'll take a little Florence with them too, when those other voices are trying to take over. A little like leaving with a ghost at the Haunted Mansion, you're own Florence to take with you to stay by your side.”

Giselle’s Florence Foster Jenkins Schubertiade Review is a show for anyone who’s ever felt like they weren’t good enough—and dared to sing anyway. With only four performances, audiences are encouraged to purchase tickets quickly before the show sells out.

Don't miss this one-of-a-kind musical show, playing select dates during The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival May 13-26 in the festival’s Pink Venue at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center.

Comments