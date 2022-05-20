Funding Arts Broward Awards $282,000 To Arts Organizations For Performances, Programs and Educational Initiatives In 2023

Funding Arts Broward (FAB) is pleased to announce that it has raised and awarded $282,000 in grants to sustain and cultivate arts programming in the region. The non-profit volunteer-based organization awarded 27 grants of $249,300 (ranging from $3,000 - $15,000) for 2023 for performances and programs to nonprofit organizations. FAB awarded an additional $32,700 in Education Grants to seven organizations to foster art appreciation and skill acquisition for grades K-12. With this grant cycle, FAB's total monetary distribution to the local arts community exceeds $4.2 million.

"As an avid supporter of the arts, we're committed to cultivating the growing creative momentum in Broward County," said Ed Hashek, president of FAB. "As our diverse cultural grantees are getting back to the business of programming in-person events, we're looking forward to uniting the community to help make 2023 performances and educational initiatives even more meaningful. We're thankful for our members and corporate patrons who fully support our mission."

Each grant allocation was awarded for a unique upcoming program. Upcoming funded programs include Gold Coast Jazz Society's 2023 Jazz Project which will feature four concerts of internationally recognized jazz artists and one free community jazz performance, Island City Stage's theatrical production of "Tracy Jones" by Stephen Kaplan, Old Dillard Foundation's "Influencers" exhibit that capture the rich history and contributions of African Americans who have made an indelible impact on our county, South Florida Symphony Orchestra's Masterworks V concert featuring Svetlana Smolina and Miami City Ballet's Masters of Modern Ballet program.

For the second year, FAB also awarded Education Grants dedicated to art appreciation and skill acquisition for grades K-12.