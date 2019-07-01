Fringe Sell Out MEAN GAYS Returns To Orlando

MEAN GAYS, the sell-out, Patrons Pick of the 2019 Orlando Fringe Festival is returning for an extended encore run at the Footlight Theatre - Parliament House Orlando. Featuring a mix of the original Fringe cast and new faces, the show will open July 4th with continuing dates

From the creators of "The Spielers" and "Oh Hi, Johnny!" ("Patrons Pick", Orlando Fringe; "Most Innovative Musical", Chicago Musical Theatre Festival) comes a parody that's definitely too gay to function. This musical comedy is a fast paced showcase of Orlando's finest young talent and satirizes "mean teen" films such as "Heathers", "Clueless", "Mean Girls" and much more from the gay perspective, for better and worse. Filled to the brim with pop-culture references old and new, sickeningly fierce dance sequences, and a quick-witted group of improv actors guaranteed to make each night different, this hit parody is sure to be your new obsession.

Laurel Hatfield ("Elf", "7n7") leads a cast that features Alex Avila, Chase Cashion, Chris Creane, Bryan Jager, Ben Lamoureux, Heidi Metz, Lexi Nieto, Jarrett Poore, Stephanie Renee Trull, and Devin Skorupski("Be More Chill", "7n7") as Reginald.

The encore run is produced by Poore Man Productions, and features Stage Management by Jasmine Muller & Collin East, Technical Direction by Marley D. Griggs, and Choreography by Melanie Farber.

Tickets start at just $15 and are now available by clicking here.





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You