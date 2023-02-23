Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Florida Theatrical Association Presents THE SOUND INSIDE At Fringe Arts Space, April 21- 30 

Feb. 23, 2023  

Florida Theatrical Association (FTA) presents the Central Florida premiere of Adam Rapp's Tony Award nominated THE SOUND INSIDE at the newly-opened Fringe Arts Space in downtown Orlando April 21 - 30. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.OrlandoFringe.org.

Nominated for six Tony Awards, including Best Play, THE SOUND INSIDE tells the story of Bella Baird, an isolated creative writing professor at Yale, who begins to mentor a brilliant but enigmatic student named Christopher, forming an unexpectedly intense bond. As their lives and the stories they tell about themselves become intertwined in unpredictable ways, Bella makes a surprising request of Christopher that neither knows if he can fulfill. Brimming with suspense, Rapp's riveting play explores the limits of what one person can ask of another.

FTA's production of THE SOUND INSIDE stars Rebecca Fisher (AEA) as Bella and Logan Lopez as Christopher. The show is directed by Kenny Howard, with lighting design by Amy Hadley, set design by Daniel Cooksley, costume design by Daisy McCarthy, sound design/composition by Rich Charron, projection design by Josh Seyna, assistant direction by Cherry Gonzalez, and stage management by Blue Estrella.

Tickets for FTA's THE SOUND INSIDE are on sale now and can be purchased at www.OrlandoFringe.org. Tickets are $27 for GA, $32 for preferred seating, and $25 for students/military/seniors (valid ID required).

For more information, visit www.FloridaTheatrical.org.




