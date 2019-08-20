Florida Theatrical Association Announces Selections For The 2019 New Musical Discovery Series
Florida Theatrical Association has announced the winners of the fourth annual New Musical Discovery Series, a showcase for new musicals to be presented September 17 and 18 at The Abbey and The MEZZ in downtown Orlando. The staged readings will be open to the public and free of charge.
More than 50 aspiring playwrights from around the country submitted new works that were reviewed by a panel of theater professionals. The panel selected two works that will each received a staged reading featuring local directors and talent.
Staged Reading Selections:
September 17 | 8 p.m. | The MEZZ
HOUDINI: THE MUSICAL
Music & Lyrics by Michael Martin
Book by Brian Bazala and Karen Shriner
Synopsis: A musical storytelling of the life and career rise of the famed magician Harry Houdini.
September 18 | 8 p.m. | The Abbey
WASTELAND
Book, Music & Lyrics by Tod Kimbro
Based on a concept by Jason Bowles
Synopsis: Combining sci-fi, social satire, romance, and high-energy rock music, Wasteland depicts a dystopian America of the future in which a young man tries making his way in a post-apocalyptic world
