FOREVER PLAID is Coming to The Winter Park Playhouse This Fall

The Winter Park Playhouse is continuing its romp through Fall with the legendary Off-Broadway musical comedy - Forever Plaid - running September 26 - October 19, 2025. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. and select Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. Preview performances will be held Thursday September 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Friday September 26 at 2 p.m.

While The Winter Park Playhouse undergoes an exciting renovation to its primary location at 711 N. Orange Avenue in Winter Park, the theatre is producing its season of professional mainstage musicals in the Mandell Theater at the Orlando Shakes complex in Loch Haven Park.

Forever Plaid, written by Stuart Ross, is a 90-minute fast paced musical comedy set in the 1950's, featuring classic hits of the era. The one-act story tells of an all male quartet of high school chums, who return from the after-life to fulfill their dream of becoming recording stars as they perform hits like "Three Coins in a Fountain," "Sixteen Tons," "Rags to Riches," "Love is a Many Splendored Thing" and more!

The professional cast includes Blake Rushing Mitchell (as Francis), Adourin Jamelle Owens (as Jinx), Lynford Parries* (as Smudge) and Jameson Stobbe (as Sparky).

Seasoned professional Mr. Steven Flaa* will direct, Christopher Leavy** will music direct the production and The Playhouse trio will accompany, with Mr. Leavy** on piano, Ned Wilkinson on bass, and Sam Forrest on percussion.