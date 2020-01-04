Dragonfly Studios Presents a New Workshop Series With Joseph C Walsh

Kicking off the new year, Dragonfly Studios, located in Downtown Ocoee, FL, will be featuring a series of new workshops and drop-in classes taught by award-winning theatre director and educator, Joseph C Walsh, Garden Theatre's new Artistic Director. The workshops will focus primarily on acting techniques needed for the musical theatre performer and will be designed and beneficial for all skill levels.

First in the series will be an Adult Acting Through Song Workshop on Monday, January 6th at 8:00pm followed by a Musical Theatre Scene Study Drop-In Class on Monday, January 13th at 8:00pm. An additional adult Acting Through Song Workshop will be held on Monday, January 20th at 8:00pm followed by a Teen Edition (ages 13-18) held on Sunday, January 26th at 6:30pm. All workshops will be held at Dragonfly Studio 129 located at 129 W Mckey Street, Ocoee, FL 34761.

"It was nothing of what I was expecting - it was much more! Joseph goes in deep and you'll take an unexpected journey to tell the story behind your song." says local actress Alina Alcantara. Also attending a preliminary workshop held last November, was local blogger Marko Torres. "There was an abundance of laughter and encouragement in the atmosphere even before the workshop began" He reflected, "Joseph's warm, exuberant demeanor created a relaxed environment, rich with opportunity for growth."

Read Marko Torres's full blog article about his workshop experience at: https://markotorres5.wixsite.com/singmarkosing/post/acting-through-song-workshop-with-joseph-c-walsh

For more information, registration, and costs visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/dragonfly-studio-129-17406194386





