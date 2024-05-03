Dr. Phillips Center To Host 2024 Disney Musical In Schools Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



At the 2024 Disney Musical in Schools Student Share Celebration on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, local elementary schools will showcase the magic they've been working on for the past four months.

Disney Musicals in Schools is a 17-week musical theater residency provided at no cost to local schools and facilitated by a team of Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts teaching artists.

The Dr. Phillips Center and Disney Theatrical Group first partnered to bring the Disney Musicals in Schools program to the Orlando area in 2015, with the mission of developing sustainable musical theater programs in Orange, Osceola and Seminole county. The program was created by Disney Theatrical Group in 2009 and has expanded to a national network of affiliate organizations.

"This initiative is about igniting parents, administrators and students to imagine and foster a sense of possibility-- all while building sustainable musical theater programs across Central Florida,” says Ryan Simpson, education director of Dr. Phillips Center.

Since its inception at the Dr. Phillips Center, more than 4,000 students have participated in the program, across 28 Title I elementary schools and spanning three counties.

Lisa Mitchell, Disney Theatrical Group's Director of Education and Audience engagement says “the team at the Dr. Phillips Center is providing a joyful experience to students, they are building arts education programs in under resourced schools through partnerships. It's thrilling to see school theater seeded by Disney Musicals in Schools blossoming into quality.”

Five schools including Idyllwilde Elementary, Lake Silver Elementary, Lakeview Elementary, Oak Hill Elementary and Riverside Elementary, will perform a scene from their selected Disney KIDS musical at the Walt Disney Theater at the Student Share Celebration, happening May 7, 2024.

More Information

This program is supported by Walt Disney World and also supported by AdventHealth.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 6:30 p.m. The performance is free for all friends and family to attend. No reservations are required.