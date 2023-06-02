Dr. Phillips Center Opens Enrollment For Fall Classes Welcoming All Ages

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts announces open enrollment for fall classes starting today, Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. Semester-long classes at the arts center's AdventHealth School of the Arts are available for students of all ages and skill levels in a range of performing arts and, new this year, non-performing arts.

Sessions offered throughout the semester in performing arts include musical theater, acting, comedy, dance, vocal performance, wellness and more. Additionally, classes are also available in non-performing arts for students interested in building an appreciation for the arts' creative roles. These classes range from directing, production/stage management, playwriting, stage makeup and more.

In alignment with the arts center's vision Arts For Every Life, there is something for everyone in this vast lineup of fall classes. Jazz at Lincoln Center's WeBop encourages using music as a parenting tool to educate 2- and 3-year-olds and encourages development, self-expression and individuality. Theater Arts uses theater techniques to inspire imagination and communication while helping develop social skills and verbal communication through music and dance in an inclusive, sensory-sensitive environment. In arts & wellness, Adult Yoga and Mindfulness teaches students 18 and up how to establish and maintain balance of mind, body and imagination while channeling maximum relaxation.

To sign up for sessions or for more information, visit DrPhillipsCenter.org. Enrollment for the majority of classes closes Monday, August 28.

Education classes available this fall at Dr. Phillips Center:

Acting: Stage & Screen

Ages: 13–17

Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m.

This is an ideal class for the actor looking to hone their skills to become a dynamic performer, whether on stage or screen. Join us to develop your personalization skills, tackle challenging material and perfect everything from your first “slate” (introduction) to virtual or in-person callbacks. While the root of good acting technique remains the same from stage to screen, you will learn the difference between acting for the stage and acting on camera is an adjustment to space. This acting class will help you understand and meet this challenge.

Acting: Adult Stage & Screen

Ages: 18+

Tuesdays, 7:30–9 p.m.

Specialty: Behind the Show Series

Ages: 13–18

Saturdays, 1–2:30 p.m.

Our Behind the Show Series is designed for aspiring directors, musicians, technicians and students who are interested in building an appreciation for non-performance based creative roles. Taught by industry professionals, this session will feature Directing 101, Music Directing 101, Choreography 101 and Production/Stage Management 101.

Comedy: Beginner Improv Techniques

Ages: 11–14

Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m.

Welcome all comedians! Learn the fundamentals of improv and create “something” out of “nothing.” Learn to instantly create solid characters by changing your voice and physicality. Learn team building skills that will strengthen your ability to play with your scene partners through short and long form improv exercises and games.

Specialty: Create a Play

Ages: 13–18

Saturdays, 10–11:30 a.m.

Come join us to explore the basics of playwriting through introductory elements such as dialogue, setting, formatting and structure. Students in this class will be encouraged and coached through your writing process and will also learn how to develop character backstories and explore the subtext of scenes while examining texture, tone and timing of phrasing and characterization.

Dance: Broadway and Jazz

Ages: 7–10

Saturdays, 11 a.m.–12 p.m.

And all that jazz… Join us for learning proper Broadway jazz dance technique such as isolations of the body, purposeful positioning, timing, shape and iconic movements such as body rolls, jazz walks, swings and kicks. You will improve your performance quality and develop rhythms and patterns, which are essentials of a well-rounded dancer.

Dance: Creative Movement I

Ages: 3–5

Saturdays, 9–10 a.m.

Perfect for the budding dancer, this class builds on the motor skills needed for primary dance instruction. Students learn self-discipline, confidence, coordination and rhythm while moving to upbeat and age-appropriate music. You will also engage in dramatic music movement and learn introductory dance positions and steps.

Note: One parent/guardian must remain within the AdventHealth School of the Arts for the full duration of class.

Dance: Creative Movement II

Ages: 4–6

Saturdays, 10–11 a.m.

Perfect for the budding dancer, this class builds on the motor skills needed for primary dance instruction. Students learn self-discipline, confidence, coordination and rhythm while moving to upbeat and age-appropriate music. You will also engage in dramatic music movement, and learn introductory dance positions and steps.

Note: 4- to 5-year-olds must have taken at least one previous semester of Creative Movement I to register for this class. One parent/guardian must remain within the AdventHealth School of the Arts for the full duration of the class.

Dance: Musical Theater Tap

Ages: 6–10

Saturdays, 12–1 p.m.

Learn to tap your way to the top in this class as we shape your rhythm and musicality skills by teaching the steps and basic techniques of tapping. Through this, we will enhance your skills by teaching advanced steps and tap techniques that are popularly used in Broadway musical theater productions.

Dance: Musical Theater Tap

Ages: 11–14

Saturdays, 1–2:30 p.m.

Learn to tap your way to the top in this class as we shape students' rhythm and musicality skills by teaching the steps and basic techniques of tapping. Through this, we will enhance your skills by teaching advanced steps and tap techniques that are popularly used in Broadway musical theater productions.

Homeschooling: Performing Arts

Ages: 6–8

Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

This unique curriculum will focus on introductory exposure to the performing arts including movement, dance, vocal audition prep and improv/acting techniques – while increasing confidence in self and on stage. This class will rotate throughout three hourly classes including Musical Theater Dance, learning how to act through your song, and will delve into behind the scene elements including lights, sound, stage management and more. Dance is integral to musical theater performance.

This class will provide basic training in ballet, jazz, theater and even hip hop. All these styles accumulate in Broadway musical theater performances. Learn the proper vocal technique that fits with your vocal piece or character, develop your character backstory, and apply it into a polished and professional performance.

Homeschooling: Performing Arts

Ages: 9–11

Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

This unique curriculum will focus on introductory exposure to the performing arts including movement, dance, vocal audition prep and improv/acting techniques – while increasing confidence in self and on stage. This class will rotate throughout three hourly classes including Musical Theater Dance, learning how to act through your song, and will delve into behind the scene elements including lights, sound, stage management and more. Dance is integral to musical theater performance.

This class will provide basic training in ballet, jazz, theater and even hip hop. All these styles accumulate in Broadway musical theater performances. Learn the proper vocal technique that fits with your vocal piece or character, develop your character backstory, and apply it into a polished and professional performance.

Homeschooling: Performing Arts

Ages: 12–14

Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

This unique curriculum will focus on introductory exposure to the performing arts including movement, dance, vocal audition prep and improv/acting techniques – while increasing confidence in self and on stage. This class will rotate throughout three hourly classes including Musical Theater Dance, learning how to act through your song, and will delve into behind the scene elements including lights, sound, stage management and more. Dance is integral to musical theater performance.

This class will provide basic training in ballet, jazz, theater and even hip hop. All these styles accumulate in Broadway musical theater performances. Learn the proper vocal technique that fits with your vocal piece or character, develop your character backstory, and apply it into a polished and professional performance.

Inclusion: Theater Arts

Ages: 15+

Tuesdays, 5–6 p.m.

Join us as we use theater arts techniques to inspire imagination and communication. This inclusive session will help students develop social skills and verbal communication through music, dance, accomplishment and a sense of self-worth in a sensory-sensitive environment.

Jazz at Lincoln Center's WeBop

Ages: 2–3

Saturdays, 9–10 a.m.

This fun program encourages using music as a parenting tool to educate 2- and 3-year-olds as well as encourage their development, self-expression and individuality. WeBop classes provide creative experiences for parents and children featuring jazz as a vehicle for self-expression, communication and play through singing, movement, playing instruments and storytelling. All WeBop classes require child and adult participation.

Acting: Monologue Coaching

Ages: 13–18

Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m.

Come prepare for audition season with our Monologue Coaching class. Throughout this session, you will receive feedback regarding your monologue choices and presentations and will have the opportunity to develop technique with an industry professional that will ensure you leave a lasting impression during an audition.

Music Fundamentals for Beginner Singers

Ages: 7–10

Tuesdays, 5–6 p.m.

Singers start here! Our students will learn the fundamentals of music and voice training. By performing simple songs and exercises you will learn the building blocks of vocal technique and singing: pitch, breathing, rhythm and diction. You will demonstrate an understanding of your body as a musical instrument and develop your vocal potential by gaining confidence through performance.

Musical Theater: Fun in the Sun

Ages: 6–8

Saturdays, 9–10 a.m.

Let your imagination soar through dance, singing and acting. Join Moana, Nemo and more on a thrilling musical theater adventure around the world, exploring dance choreography, vocal technique and how to portray different characters. Become a triple threat through warm-ups, group activities, theater games and performances. This class will focus on performance techniques.

Musical Theater: Disney Heroes

Ages: 7–10

Tuesdays, 6–7 p.m.

Let your creativity take flight through dance, drama and singing. Jump into the magical world of Disney musicals on Broadway by exploring dance choreography, vocal technique and how to portray a character. Become a triple threat through warm-ups, group activities, theater games and performance. By the end of class, you'll be ready to take center stage and shine as one of the showstoppers in the showcase.

Musical Theater: Broadway's Best

Ages: 7–10

Saturdays, 10–11 a.m.

Calling all singers, dancers and actors! Join us as we learn how to sing, act and dance to the best songs from your favorite Broadway classics and new works. Build upon your musical theater training and learn more complex skills in dance, acting and vocal technique. The technique taught will build your triple threat performance skills while learning songs from iconic Broadway shows.

Musical Theater: Placement Classes

Ages: 7–10

Thursdays, 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Musical theater combines songs, spoken dialogue and dance to tell a story and emotional content through words, music, choreography and staging. Confidence through self-expression, movement, acting and singing helps communicate the dramatic content of a musical. Through musical theater classes, students build on these skills while exploring the diverse works of popular Broadway shows. Our placement classes are designed for students who enjoy performing in local and school productions and want to continue their technique training.

Placement Day:

Musical Theater: Placement Classes

Ages: 11–14

Thursdays, 7:30–9 p.m.

Musical theater combines songs, spoken dialogue and dance to tell a story and emotional content through words, music, choreography and staging. Confidence through self-expression, movement, acting and singing helps communicate the dramatic content of a musical. Through musical theater classes, students build on these skills while exploring the diverse works of popular Broadway shows. Our placement classes are designed for students who enjoy performing in local and school productions and want to continue their technique training.

Placement Day:

Musical Theater: Pre-Screen Prep with Lauren Langa

Ages: 16–18

Tuesdays, 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Ever wonder what it takes to prepare for college auditions? This specialized course for high school students will prepare you with everything you need to perfect those pre-screen auditions to land that dream musical theater program. You will learn how to select the perfect pieces, strengthen your audition technique, sharpen your delivery skills, broaden your vocal range, strengthen your stage presence and maximize the performer's potential.

You will feel confident going into audition season that you are prepared and rehearsed for a variety of audition scenarios. This class will also include one monologue private and one dance private. Students will also participate in a professional filming day to have a professional filmed audition package ready to submit.

Auditions:

Please send a current headshot/resume as well as 32 bars of a rehearsed and memorized musical theater song in the style of your choice via YouTube link to auditions@drphillipscenter.org by Sunday, August 20th. Please title your email “Langa Pre-Screen Audition – First Name.Last Name”

Musical Theater: SpongeBob SquarePants

Ages: 11–14

Saturdays, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Students integrate singing, dancing and acting into one creative expression through Broadway songs, scene work and choreography. Join us for this collaborative learning experience that introduces basic acting principles, vocal techniques and fun beginning choreography. Our emphasis for this class is on building a confident proficiency executing all three art forms that make up a modern musical while focusing on technique building. You will then be able to demonstrate your skills by performing a selection of SpongBob SquarePants The Musical at the showcase.

Musical Theater for Beginners

Ages: 6–8

Tuesdays, 5–6 p.m.

Let your imagination soar through dance, singing and acting. Join us on a thrilling musical theater adventure exploring dance choreography, vocal technique and how to portray the characters of our favorite musicals! Become a triple threat through warm-ups, group activities, theater games and performance. This class will focus on performance technique. This collaborative learning experience is perfect for a student's first performing arts class.

Specialty: Stage Makeup for Beginners

Ages: 13–18

Saturdays, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

Have your brushes ready for this class is designed for performers and aspiring makeup artists new or experienced. Join us as you begin by learning about theatrical makeup basics for natural looks and will progress through more difficult looks from musicals such as The Lion King and CATS. Students will be required to provide their own makeup kits for each class – a link to purchase will be distributed after registration.

Vocal Performance: Duets & Harmonies

Ages: 11–14

Tuesdays, 6–7:30 p.m.

Techniques for duets and harmonies are emphasized in sessions that build on style and range for the singer. Discover what your voice can create as it layers on top of another. This class will teach you how to harmonize and blend with other voices. Learn blending, listening skills, resonance and core support as you create colorful chords within a duet, trio, quartet or ensemble work.

Vocal Performance: Building Audition Repertoire

Ages: 14–18

Tuesdays, 7–8:30 p.m.

This vocal and performance class series is perfect for singing actors preparing for upcoming auditions or looking to perfect your audition technique while building your audition repertoire. You will receive critical feedback on the songs you present and get practical advice, vocal technique and audition techniques while also building your repertoire.

Wellness: Adult Yoga and Mindfulness

Ages: 18+

Saturdays, 12:30–2 p.m.

Discover how to establish and maintain balance of mind, body and imagination while channeling your body for maximum relaxation. Use rhythmic and free movement, as well as traditional yoga practices, to release built up tension. A soothing blend of deep-breathing, stretching and movement works wonders to reduce stress, depression and more––especially if you continue practicing at home.

Wellness: Move with Me!

Ages: 18+

Saturdays, 10–11 a.m.

For adults with young ones in wearable carriers, this class provides early exposure to music, movement and dance. It's great for interaction, devoting equal focus to the parent/guardian, the child and the bond between. It's appropriate for carrier-age children from infant to toddler––siblings and nursing mothers are welcome, too!