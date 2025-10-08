Downtown Arts District to Host The 16th Annual Día De Los Muertos Monster Party

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Downtown Arts District will present the return of the annual “Día de Los Muertos & Monster Party” in Downtown Orlando next Thursday, October 16, 2025. Now, in its 16th year, the Día de Los Muertos & Monster Party features Artists Opening Receptions at CityArts Orlando at 6pm that will showcase Day of the Dead and Halloween-inspired art created by regional, national and International Artists. Plus, the popular Street Party on Magnolia Avenue right outside CityArts Orlando is back until 10pm with unique art vendors, exciting live entertainment and delicious food and drink offerings. The event runs from 6pm – 10pm with additional activations for the entire family to enjoy along Magnolia Avenue. The cultural displays and entertainment are curated by CABETCAL and include participation by the Mexican Consulate and Casa de Mexico.

In addition, new this year for one night only, Día de Los Muertos is proud to present at 9:30pm in the CityArts Signature Gallery the special feature of Phantasmagoria's Poe, Through The Tales Darkly — a hauntingly beautiful storytelling performance bringing Edgar Allan Poe's chilling tales (The Raven, The Tell-Tale Heart, Annabel Lee, and more) to life. Admission is free as part of the event. Donations to the Downtown Arts District are accepted and appreciated. Limited spots are available.

“There's nothing like the Día de Los Muertos & Monster Party,” says Barbara Hartley, Executive Director of the Downtown Arts District. “It's the night we wait for all year. Ravelli will be playing on the street as guests arrive, and the energy just builds from there. The procession will lead from CityArts through Downtown and back again, with live mariachi performances by Mexico Lindo and Alternativa and artwork that stops guests in their tracks. This year's event is bigger, louder and more alive than ever.”

Don't miss Downtown Arts District 16th Annual “Día de Los Muertos & Monster Party” on Thursday, October 16, 2025 hosted at CityArts Orlando located at 39 South Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. For more information, visit https://downtownartsdistrict.com/.