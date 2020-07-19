Disney World Bans Guests From Eating and Drinking While Walking to Enforce Mask Rules

Disney World has provided an update to its guidelines, now preventing guests from eating or drinking while walking, to ensure that face masks are worn at all times.

The website reads:

"Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) and Cast Members. Please bring your own face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining or swimming. You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing."

Read more about the park's guidelines here.

All 4 Walt Disney World theme parks are now open. Park attendance is managed via the Disney Park Pass reservation system-now available to Guests with valid admission. To enter a park, both a park reservation and valid admission for the same park on the same date are required for Guests ages 3 and up.

Additionally, select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, including Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts are open to Guests. Disney Springs has also begun to reopen. Upon reopening, theme parks, Disney Resort Hotels, restaurants and other offerings may be modified, limited in capacity and subject to availability or closure.

