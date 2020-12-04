Disney Movie Night is Coming to the Frontyard Festival

Starting December 13, a dash of magic comes to downtown Orlando nearly every Sunday evening through May, as Dr. Phillips Center presents classic stories direct from the Walt Disney Company's vast film library. The weekly series is sponsored by Walt Disney World Resort and supported by Experience Kissimmee.

Movies already on tap:

Dec 13 at 6 p.m. - Toy Story ©Disney/Pixar

Dec 20 at 6 p.m. - Finding Nemo ©Disney/Pixar

Dec 20 at 9:30 p.m. - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas ©Disney

Jan 3 at 6 p.m. - A Bug's Life ©Disney/Pixar

Jan 10 at 6 p.m. - Black Panther ©Marvel Studios

Jan 17 at 6 p.m. - The Lion King ©Disney

Jan 24 at 6 p.m. - Frozen ©Disney

Jan 31 at 6 p.m. - The Incredibles ©Disney/Pixar

Tickets for December movies go on sale today, Friday, Dec 4 at 2 p.m. and are $5 and $10 each-based on box location-with a two-ticket minimum for each private box.

