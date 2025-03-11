DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: THE MUSICAL Comes to Orlando Family Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Orlando Family Stage will present the Florida premiere of Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical, a hilarious and heartfelt adaptation of Jeff Kinney's popular books! With a book by Kevin Del Aguila, and music and lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler, this energetic production is inspired by Kinney's beloved Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series and the hit 20th Century Fox films. Performances kick off March 15, running through April 20 at Orlando Family Stage, located at 1001 E. Princeton St., Orlando, FL 32803.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical takes audiences inside the world of Greg Heffley, an ordinary middle schooler navigating friendship drama, family chaos, and the hilarious hurdles of growing up. Packed with catchy songs, laugh-out-loud moments, and relatable life lessons, this show is perfect for fans of the books—and anyone who's ever survived middle school!

With over 275 million copies sold worldwide, Kinney's Diary of a Wimpy Kid series has become a global favorite, capturing kids' hearts and funny bones with its honest and humorous look at childhood. Orlando Family Stage brings all the charm, wit, and comic mishaps of Greg's adventures vividly to life.

SPECIAL SPRING BREAK FUN: Join us for special weekday performances during Spring Break, March 17–21! It's the perfect way for families to enjoy laughter, music, and memories during the school vacation.

“Greg's misadventures are relatable, hilarious, and heartwarming," says Artistic Director Jeff Revels. “This musical brilliantly captures the books' spirit, reminding us all that growing up takes bravery and a healthy dose of humor!”

