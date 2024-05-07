DEATH OF A DANDELION Comes to Orlando Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Death of a Dandelion, written and performed by JJ Ivey and directed by Kaitlyn Chase will be presented as part of the 2024 Orlando International Fringe Festival in the Scarlet Venue, Orlando Family Stage Rehearsal Hall, with performance dates on May 15th 7:05, May 18th 8:00, May 19th 2:50, May 20th 6:10, May 25th 2:50, and May 26th 4:15. Tickets are $15 with discounts for Fringe Artists and Volunteers, Students, and Theme Park Workers. There will be one $6 ticket night on Monday May 20th. The performance will run approximately 50 minutes.

Judy was too young to have grandchildren at 40, so she demanded that all the children call her Mama Judy instead. As her first grandchild, JJ brings her story to the stage. Mama Judy is a Southern Pentecostal lady who's been through it all. From sharecropping with her 8+ siblings to finding out her husband cheated on her in her 60s. She's had her trials, but plenty of triumphs too. Like a dandelion, it's dang near impossible to get rid of her. Mama Judy will have you laughing and crying at her brutal honesty and deep nurturing spirit. Her story proves that love can overcome it all.

Queer artist JJ Ivey was inspired to write this piece after spending months with their grandmother in rural Tennessee in the early days of Covid. It's amazing how we can see our grandparents as these mythic figures without ever thinking about what made them that way. Writing this has helped JJ reconnect with their roots and showed them how much minds can be changed with love regardless of anyone's identities. Death of a Dandelion is coming right off a run at New York City Fringe. Critics and Audiences are saying:

JJ Ivey (They/He/She) is a nonbinary plus-size theatre professional who believes in a better Broadway and Beyond. They are a founding member of Clementine Players and trained at Atlantic Acting School. JJ has been seen onstage in Bloom (SheNYCArts), Pride and Prejudice (Clementine Players), Significant Other (Atlantic), The Addams Family (PSC). They recently Stage-Managed Clementine Player's summer play, Macbeth. They also Company Manage, Direct, and Play with Lights and so much more. Earlier this year, JJ premiered another new work, Stuck, at The Tank NYC that they wrote and starred in. They are very excited to be bringing Death of a Dandelion to the stage. This play had been brewing in their mind ever since the dark days of 2020. JJ could not do it without the support of the real-life Mama Judy along with all their friends and family. To learn more about them, visit jjivey.com or @jjivey_actor on socials.

Kaitlyn Chase (she/her) is a New Mexican born and raised actress and director. After graduating from University of New Mexico with a degree in Performing Arts she set her sights on NY where she was accepted into the Stella Adler Studio Conservatory Program. She is currently the Board Secretary for the Clementine Players. Kaitlyn is very excited to be making her professional Directorial Debut. Theater credits Acting: Heather: Human Error (Stella Adler) Masha: The Seagull (UNM), Inspector Crandall: The Murder Room (SCRAP) Technical: Dracula (ASM-SFUAD), 2 A.M (ASM-Linelle Play Festival), The Third One (Director- Out of Order Festival).

