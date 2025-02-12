DAWN DEROW SINGS EYDIE GORMÉ Comes to Café Centro in WPB

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A multiple award-winning vocalist is returning to Café Centro next month with an audience-wowing musical tribute, Dawn Derow SINGS EYDIE GORMÉ

“There is a pantheon of great American women vocalists of the 20th century that we know by simply saying their first name—Judy, Ella, Aretha, Barbra, Billie, Peggy, Patsy, Liza, Whitney, Celine,” says singer Dawn Derow. “Another name belongs on that list, but it is often forgotten: EYDIE . . . as in GORMÉ.”

In her loving tribute to one of America’s most admired yet underrated women singers from the 1950s-1970s, this highly acclaimed vocalist breathes new life into songs—“If He Walked Into My Life,” “Sabor a Mi,” ”Day By Day” and “This Could Be the Start of Something Big,” among others—that the legendary Eydie Gormé turned into standards.

Now, after performing this show to packed houses at New York’s 54 Below and Birdland, the Cotuit Center for the Arts in Cape Cod, MA, and other venues, Dawn Derow Sings Eydie Gormé comes to Café Centro, West Palm Beach’s hottest dinner-theater and cabaret venue (2409 N Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33407) on Tuesday, March 25 at 7 pm (doors open at 6 pm).

Featuring Derow’s Music Director Ian Herman on piano, Brad Miller on bass, and Howie Gordon on drums, the concert’s director and Special Guest is multi-award-winning performer and recording artist Jeff Harnar, who will add a bit of “Steve Lawrence” to this show that was launched in 2021.

“Eydie Gormé is clearly one of the best vocalists of all time,” says Derow. “She displayed an ability to effortlessly cross multiple genres, including pop, jazz, and traditional Latin music. This versatility broadened her appeal but also allowed the singer to reach diverse audiences.”

“In this tribute show, I’m not trying to impersonate Eydie or sound like her. My goal is to shine my light on her story and career so that today’s audiences will embrace Eydie and love her as much as I do,” she adds.

Tickets for the one-night show are $150 each and include a three-course meal (alcohol not included).

