Creative City Project Announces Spectacular 2022-2023 Season

It's another season of one-of-a-kind art experiences that audiences cannot have anywhere else in the world. Creative City Project will present its spectacular 2022-2023 season featuring new immersive art, theater, music and culinary experiences. This year, cocktails meet short fiction, art becomes inflatable and the holidays are more dazzling than ever.

Plus, event-goers will fly to Neverland and have the opportunity to recline and recharge to peaceful music. It's an epic year of incredible artistic adventures. Season passes to experience it all are currently available at www.creativecityproject.com.

"As we celebrate the incredible success of 'The Seasons', we are happy to continue the momentum and announce our new season of original and popular programming to Central Florida throughout the year," says Creative City Project Executive Director Heide Evans. "Each year, we strive to deliver unique and unforgettable experiences, while creating meaningful events. Our upcoming season is no exception! We cannot wait for audiences of all ages to enjoy the amazing adventures that await."

Creative City Project 2022-2023 Season:

ANTHOLOGY

(August 19-21, 2022)

A night of stories and spirits. Four writers' original works are paired with custom cocktail tastings, designed to bring a new level of immersion into the art of fiction. Live jazz music, an intimate atmosphere and incredible storytelling combine to create a one-of-a-kind evening. (Note: Anthology is ages 21+.)

-Location: To be announced

AIRPLAY

(October 1-30, 2022)

Presented by Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience art like never before: Giant, immersive, and... inflatable. Journey through the UK's "Architects of Air", a massive, inflatable architectural walkthrough experience of color, light and shape. Adventure through a giant, inflatable garden. Meet larger-than-life inflatable characters. Relax and connect in the shade of a unique, inflatable building and so much more. Surprises and play abound in this totally unique artistic adventure.

-Location: Seneff Arts Plaza at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

DAZZLING NIGHTS

(November 25, 2022 - January 1, 2023)

Presented by AdventHealth

Back for its third year and bigger and more interactive than ever! Orlando's 50-acre Harry P. Leu Gardens transforms once again into a stunning winter wonderland featuring a million dazzling lights, shining forests, magical displays, music and beautiful sculptures during "Dazzling Nights" - a family-friendly adventure that gives guests the opportunity to embark on an unforgettable, interactive holiday experience. Dazzling Nights 2022's expanded offerings include character meet and greets, a giant inflatable yeti playground, a snowstorm in a 40' snow globe, a curated VIP experience and more lights than ever before.

-Location: Harry P. Leu Gardens

NEVERLAND: The Lost Adventure

(January through March 2023)

Follow the second star to the right and straight on 'til morning and learn to fly in an all-new immersive experience for imaginations both young and old. Explore the wilds of Neverland and come face-to-face with the characters who call it home encountering surprises along the ¾-mile theatrical journey. Discover what it truly means to become one of Peter Pan's "Lost Boys"... and Girls. From the creators of Dragons and Fairies and Down the Rabbit Hole, comes a new adventure that brings you into the classic tale of Neverland.

-Location: Harry P. Leu Gardens

RE: CHARGE

(April 7-8-9, April 14-15-16, 2023)

Returning for its third year, Re: Charge is an ambient, relaxing event meant to rejuvenate with amazing sounds and soft lighting. Guests will leave feeling refreshed as they bring their own pillow and blanket to lay down in an individual 6'x8' square for this restorative night of live music. Harpist Timbre Cierpke will lead a live ensemble of orchestral musicians playing a 60-minute concert of peaceful and reflective music.

-Location: To be announced

IMMERSE will return in 2023. "As we approach the 2022-2023 season, Creative City Project is taking a moment to reflect on the last decade of innovative, creative and immersive experiences," says Evans. "As we navigate the 2022-2023 season, the event known as IMMERSE will be put on pause and brought back during our 2023-2024 season, in order to make room for Airplay in 2022. We look forward to collaborating with existing and new community partners throughout our 2022-2023 season and look forward to spending a year envisioning how we can serve our community through new programming while producing IMMERSE 2023 and beyond."

For more information on all events, ticket prices and links to purchase online, visit www.CreativeCityProject.com.