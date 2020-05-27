Cirque Du Soleil Continues To Bring Audiences Together

Since Cirque du Soleil launched its CirqueConnect content hub in March, the 60-minute specials have been viewed 45 million times by fans and families. Every week, joy, happiness and wonder are brought into homes around the globe.

This week's brand new 60-minute special features some of the best moments from CORTEO, VOLTA and TOTEM. Audiences can enjoy a front row seat to high-energy acts and discover never-before-seen angles that can only be experienced on screen.

With a daring and visually exciting marriage of disciplines in the purest Cirque du Soleil tradition, this week's special will delight audiences with its dazzling display of cutting-edge technology blending into the timeless mystique of circus arts.

Among the acts showcased, to only name a few, are CORTEO'S Tournik act which merges horizontal bar techniques with circus arts, VOLTA's Daydreaming act which features a BMX flat land rider performing a riveting routine on his bike and engaging in a pas de deux with a ballet dancer, and TOTEM's Roller Skate act, featuring a pair of roller skaters spinning and whirling at heart-stopping speeds atop a tiny platform shaped like a drum.

Tune in this Friday May 29th at 3p.m. ET, on the CirqueConnect content hub at cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueconnect, to discover this brand new 60-minute special program.

The special will remain available on the CirqueConnect content hub for those who can't watch on Friday. CirqueConnect provides at-home entertainment to fans and families alike during these social distancing times.

