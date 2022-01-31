Celebration Theatre Co. Presents Jonathan Larson's TICK, TICK...BOOM!

Celebration Theatre Co. continues its 2022 Season with "tick, tick...BOOM!", running February 16 - 19 at The Abbey.

With book, music, and lyrics by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Jonathan Larson ("RENT"), "tick, tick... BOOM!" is the autobiographical story of a musical theatre composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break.

"tick, tick...BOOM!" features the talents of Brian Zealand as Jon, Megan K. Hill as Susan, Bryan De Souza as Michael, and Amanda Santos as Karessa, with Santos and Sean McKinley forming the ensemble. Renowned local director Tara Kromer will make her CTCo directorial debut with the show. Musical direction is by Cara Langston and choreography by Lena Feliciano. Gabi Glidewell is Stage Manager.

Tickets are $25 for seats at tables and $15 for general admission in the bar area; tickets are available online at ticktickboom.eventbrite.com. Patrons are required to remain masked at all times while inside The Abbey unless actively eating or drinking while seated. "tick, tick...BOOM!" runs approximately 95 minutes with no intermission.

Founded in 2017, Celebration Theatre Co. (CTCo) is a non-profit community theatre group committed to presenting contemporary musical theatre works and fresh takes on classics from the musical theatre canon. The company presents a full season of live entertainment each year at The Abbey and at the Dr. Phillips Center's Alexis and Jim Pugh Theatre; "tick, tick...BOOM!" is the first full-length musical in CTCo's sixth season. For more information about the company, visit celebrationtheatreco.com.

Celebration Theatre Co. is funded in part by United Arts of Central Florida, home of OrlandoAtPlay.com and UAArtsEd.com; the City of Orlando; and Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs. "tick, tick...BOOM!" is sponsored in part by the Florida Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture; the Florida Council of Arts and Culture; the State of Florida; and the National Endowment for the Arts.

"tick, tick...BOOM!" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com